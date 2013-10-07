South Africa’s gross reserves rebound slightly

SOUTH Africa’s gross reserves are again at the $50bn level, after foreign exchange reserves rose due to the Treasury’s $2bn bond issue.

Figures for September, released by the Reserve Bank on Monday morning, show the international liquidity position improved slightly as a result of the sharp rise in gross reserves.

Gold and foreign assets rose by $2.073bn to $50.02bn in September, from $47.947bn in August.

Foreign exchange reserves were up $2.305bn to $41.9172bn in September from $39.613bn‚ while gold reserves declined $266m to $5.360bn from $5.626bn in August.

The international liquidity position rose by $165m to $45.753bn, from $45.588bn in August.

The forward position and government deposits declined over the month.

Nedbank Capital said in a note that uncertainty in financial markets and unfavourable growth prospects would contain the Reserve Bank’s ability to accumulate reserves in the months ahead.

Gross reserves have been under pressure for most of the year, falling to about $45bn.

Although gross reserves did improve in September, $50bn is still lower than some economists had expected. The Standard Bank research team forecast a figure of $50.134bn, mainly in response to the higher gold price.

Nedbank Capital says foreign exchange reserve figures have little direct implications for monetary policy in the short term. "We therefore expect the monetary policy committee to maintain the current policy stance into late 2014."