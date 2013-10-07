SA’s ‘complacency’ hurts investor appeal

SOUTH Africa risks losing out on business and international company head offices to other African and developing countries if it does not address domestic issues such as strikes, according to South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO Neren Rau.

Mr Rau said some chamber members who have ventured into Africa have had "such positive experiences" that they are reconsidering their presence in South Africa.

German luxury car maker BMW warned last week that plans to expand its plant in South Africa had been put on hold "indefinitely".

A three-week strike in vehicle manufacturing reportedly cost producers R20bn and the lost production of 50,000 cars.

South Africa traditionally has been regarded as the gateway to Africa, which meant international companies wanting to establish themselves on the continent based their head offices in the country.

"South Africa has become complacent in terms of its approach to attracting and keeping head office presence and foreign investment, and other countries have become aggressive on this front," Mr Rau said.

Africa economist at London-based Capital Economics, Shilan Shah, also said South Africa was losing its attractiveness in the eyes of foreign investors. "This is a reflection of a shaky political environment and concerns around mining laws and strikes."

South African businesses are worried about sluggish economic growth and prospects, said Mr Rau, which makes them hold off on growing their businesses and employing more people.

Business organisations have often complained about little support for small business development. Red tape has also been identified as a challenge. "While an organisation may intend to be compliant, they do struggle to understand and keep up with the volume of regulation that comes their way," Mr Rau said.

Despite the weak economic growth, there are some positive developments in South Africa’s favour, including the fact that strikes this year have not been as long or as violent as they were last year.

South Africa also remains very strong in terms of infrastructure, with the government setting aside more than R800bn to be spent over a three-year period, he said.