NEWS ANALYSIS: Codes focus on ownership despite talk of broad empowerment

THE new black economic empowerment (BEE) codes of good practice, unveiled at last week’s national summit, have placed renewed emphasis on black ownership, despite it being one of the government’s stated intentions in the review process to move away from narrow empowerment.

The detail of the codes, which were made available only in broad strokes, will be revealed in full on Friday, when they are to be published in the Government Gazette.

The codes provide the basis for the BEE scorecard and determine whether a firm is BEE compliant, and if it has reached a sufficient level of empowerment to be considered an attractive entity with which to do business.

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies had said at the outset that the government wanted to move away from narrow share ownership by black people, and redirect empowerment in such a way that it leads to the creation of genuine and sustainable black companies.

However, the general picture is of a greater emphasis than before on ownership, more onerous targets in this as well as in several other areas, such as skills training and procurement, with the overall implication that it will be harder for all except black-owned companies to maintain their existing ratings.

Fully black-owned companies will automatically qualify for level 1 BEE status, and majority-owned ones for level 2 status.

As was outlined in the draft codes published for comment a year ago, the seven areas of the scorecard are now five: enterprise and supplier development; ownership; skills development; employment equity; and corporate social investment. Achieving a minimum threshold in the first three areas will be essential to avoid being penalised.

Companies that fail to achieve in these three areas will automatically be discounted by one ratings level.

The ownership element of the card has been increased in weight and significantly tweaked.

Wade van Rooyen, director for verification services at Grant Thornton, says that the changes "represent a move away from a broad-based emphasis back to narrow empowerment".

This is because black ownership is now obligatory to avoid being penalised and must immediately result in a 40% holding of net value by black shareholders if a transaction is to qualify for the ownership points. This means in effect that to avoid being penalised, shares would have be sold at a 40% discount or would have to appreciate very rapidly in value after the transaction is done.

Thirdly, says Mr van Rooyen, as black-owned companies automatically qualify for the top rating, it is not necessary for them to comply with any other elements of the score-card. They are also exempt, for example, from the need to bring new black entrants into the economy, which has been incorporated into the scorecard as an element of which all other companies will be scored.

While established companies are now given incentive to bring in new entrants, a change in the definition of a new entrant dilutes this effect.

Formerly defined as an entity with a maximum value of R20m, a new entrant can now be worth up to R50m. As the Democratic Alliance’s spokesman on trade and industry, Wilmot James, pointed out in his comments on the codes: "Surely you are not a ‘new entrant’ to the economy when you hold R50m worth of shares?"

The result is again, a narrowing of empowerment rather than a broadening in line with the general thrust of the codes as whole.

While the ownership requirements do little to broaden out empowerment, the new requirements around the measurement of procurement and enterprise development should act as an antidote to some of BEE’s worst failings. To qualify as "an empowering supplier" a company will have to demonstrate that its production or value-adding activities take place in South Africa.

Mr van Rooyen says that this alignment of BEE policies with industrial ones is "a good move".

It will, for instance, put a stop to one of BEE’s most perverse outcomes, where black-owned firms, which import goods, have been able to win away contracts from white companies that produce them inside the country.

However, measurement of this is going to be complex.

Companies, depending on their size, will have to comply with between one and three measures: at least 25% of cost of sales must be spent in South Africa; 50% of jobs that are provided must be made available to black employees; and at least 25% of value addition must be done through local manufacturing.