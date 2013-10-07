Empowerment fund head faces questions

THE Democratic Alliance (DA) on Sunday called for National Empowerment Fund (NEF) CEO Philisiwe Mthethwa to be relieved of her duties, saying she was failing to ensure the fund met its objectives of broad-based black economic empowerment.

The DA’s trade and industry spokesman, Wilmot James, said he would write to Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies to request a full review of Ms Mthethwa’s tenure, asking questions in Parliament about her pay, and would ask Parliament’s trade and industry committee to call on her to account for some of the fund’s recent investments.

The NEF’s board announced last week that it had instructed auditing firm Deloitte to investigate allegations of fraud and corruption made by an apparent whistle-blower against Ms Mthethwa and two senior NEF officials. This followed a Sunday Times report that the fund had approved an R8.9m loan to Ms Mthethwa’s brother, Nkanyiso Buthelezi, at a meeting in which she was present.

It is the second investigation into the NEF this year, and comes barely two months since Mr Davies called for an inquiry into the NEF’s controversial R34.1m loan to luxury clothing boutique Luminance.

The board said last week Ms Mthethwa would not be suspended pending the Deloitte audit outcome.

Dr James said: "According to the DA’s own analysis, several factors indicate that Ms Mthethwa is no longer suited to lead the NEF to execute its mandate of promoting and facilitating broad-based black economic empowerment."

The DA would ask questions in Parliament about the basis for the R1.518m bonus Ms Mthethwa received as part of a total remuneration package of R4.512m for the year to March 31, said Dr James.

"Various recent investments by the NEF do not appear sufficiently broad-based," he said, citing the NEF’s 2013 annual report, which revealed several questionable investment decisions, including:

• A R15m investment in Finesse Energy and a R4.2m investment in Build It that had not yielded a single job.

• A R1.1bn investment in Thin Film Solar Technology that will result in only 150 jobs, and a R1.2bn investment in Hluhluwe that will result in only 18 direct job opportunities.

"Despite receiving over R2.4bn from government in 2005, the NEF is again seeking recapitalisation from the Department of Trade and Industry and has suspended all investment and financing decisions."