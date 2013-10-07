ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Production set to come under microscope

THE production side of the economy comes into focus this week, with the release of mining and manufacturing data for August expected to show that the sectors are struggling to record strong growth.

Manufacturing is the economy’s second-biggest sector after finance and business services, while mining brings in revenue from exports.

Production stoppages due to strikes, softer commodity prices and a slow recovery in global demand are among factors that have negatively affected growth in the two sectors.

The third quarter in particular was fraught with strike action in both vehicle manufacturing and gold mining. The three-week strike in vehicle manufacturing is estimated to have cost R20bn. The mining strike was resolved in less than a week.

KADD Capital economist Elize Kruger said manufacturing output for August had the potential to be a "shocking number" as it would reflect most of the output losses of vehicle producers.

Manufacturing output, which rose by 5.4% in July compared with a year ago, is expected to have increased by around 2% year on year, reflecting the effects of the strikes. Statistics South Africa is scheduled to release both the manufacturing and mining data on Thursday.

Lower growth in manufacturing could negatively affect gross domestic product (GDP) expansion in the third quarter.

"A very weak manufacturing number will also dampen the outlook for GDP growth in the third quarter and is likely to confirm that South Africa will continue to perform below potential for the time being, a scenario detrimental for job opportunities," Ms Kruger said.

The short-term outlook for manufacturing remains uncertain given the effect of strikes and high input costs.

The price sub-index of the Kagiso purchasing managers’ index — an indicator of manufacturing activity — was at a high 82.7 last month, indicating upward input cost pressures on producers.

In the medium to long term, economists see better prospects supported by recovery in South Africa’s main trading partner countries and improving global conditions.

Mining production increased by 0.6% in July compared with a year ago. Iron ore was a significant drag on mining output in July.

Absa Capital economists expected seasonally adjusted mining production to fall by around 2.2% month on month in August, which would be likely to keep the year-on-year growth rate "broadly unchanged" at 0.5%.

Markets will this week also focus on the World Bank/International Monetary Fund (IMF) annual meetings which start on Wednesday and end at the weekend.

Debt challenges, a partial shutdown in government services and quantitative easing tapering in the US and its effect on emerging markets are expected to be among topics topping the agenda.

IMF chief Christine Lagarde said failure to raise the US debt ceiling would threaten the entire global economy.

Nomura International emerging markets economist Peter Attard Montalto said the meetings could turn out to be a disappointment, with the IMF "doing an excellent job at highlighting and analysing the risks but not coming up with anything in terms of a new framework of co-operation, backstopping or otherwise".