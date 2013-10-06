Try living on six quid an hour

KIRSTEN Goss opened her first jewellery shop in London in 2002, and she attracted clients such as style maven Sarah Jessica Parker and designed pieces for friends of the British Royal family. She talks to Adele Shevel about the lessons she’s learnt about money.

Are you good with money or irresponsible?

I’m a bit of both, really — good and bad.

What did your childhood teach you about money?

Growing up, my family never discussed money. I knew very little about it, but it wasn’t something that interested me either.

What is your biggest extravagance?

A leather and suede giant portmanteau by Bill Amberg to carry all my jewels around before I had a shop in London. A bit of a posh smouse!

What is the one thing you wish you had never bought?

Probably a host of kitchen appliances that fooled me into believing I might be able to perform some sort of domestic miracle.

Never gonna happen!

What has your best buy been?

Does French rosé count?

Do you have many credit cards and store cards?

Not one!

Have you learnt any difficult lessons about money?

Plenty! Running this business and trying to work on stock levels, new and exciting finds as well as cash flow can run the average artist/designer wannabe businesswoman into the nearest psychiatric ward. I’ve taken 10 years and plenty of fantastic staff to keep me out of financial straitjackets!

Have you invested in shares?

I’ve been blessed with a clever father who helps with all of this. And then our FD keeps all the other areas in check.

What kind of car do you drive, and do you rate cars on practicalities, speed or looks?

We call it the glockenspiel because it’s the most practical hilarious-looking Subaru in the world. It ramps over anything and drives blooming well. Thinking of pimping it out. It deserves some good spoilers.

What is your money weakness?

Dried mango, a spa visit, iTunes, shoes, unusual gemstones, cutlery.

What was your first job, and how much did you earn?

Erickson Beamon in London at the hefty sum of £6 an hour.

How do you invest?

In people, product and time. I get more out of it than I could ever have imagined. If the financial payout comes at the end, so be it. But life is good each day. I have enough to survive and enjoy life.

Now that you are better off, are you happier?

I am so much better off being flexible and being able to juggle kids and professional life on an everyday level. It’s taken years to be able to choose the best bits.

But financially I think people have a skewed view of my life. It’s simple and not very indulgent. Relatively speaking.

Have you ever been in debt?

I still am!

How do you tip?

Bit of a sucker. Even with bad service I can’t help myself.

Have you ever been really hard up?

Of course. Have you tried living in London on six quid an hour?

Do you manage your own financial affairs?

I have people in the company who manage the financial affairs.

Are you a saver or a spender?

More spend than save. I am terrible at thinking life is so short, what the hell!

What is the best money advice you have ever been given?

Don’t spend the capital, only the interest.

