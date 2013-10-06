The hidden calamity of carbon tax

THE Treasury issued a policy paper this May, proposing a carbon tax to start in 2015 and be reviewed after five years.

South Africa — a relatively small polluter by world standards — would be the first African state and first developing country anywhere with such a tax and business is railing against yet another blow to our global competitiveness if such costs come to pass.

Why us and why now? The South African government told the UN it would reduce its emissions by 42% by 2025, provided it received aid from the UN Green Climate Fund.

But this aid would have to come from developed nations, and it has not materialised.

The Treasury’s policy paper said that companies with emissions exceeding certain thresholds stand to pay R120 a ton of carbon dioxide or its equivalent in other greenhouse gases — an amount set to rise 10% a year, which is already high by global standards.

Internationally, the leading polluters by some distance are China and the US, and other developed nations have balked at the idea of committing to such a tax.

But South Africa’s Department of Environmental Affairs has already made preparations to set aside R800m for a green fund, and the Treasury seems hell-bent on getting a carbon tax in place, alongside existing environmental taxes.

However, some business leaders believe it is just a money-making fiasco for the fiscus.

Philip Lloyd, professor at the Energy Institute of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, said that internationally carbon taxes had not reduced emissions.

“In every jurisdiction I have identified where there has been a carbon tax in place for a reasonable period ... carbon emissions at best have been almost static, and in a number of cases they have soared in spite of the tax,” he said.

Pietman Roos, policy consultant at the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said organised business raised some areas of concern.

“The document says the taxation will revolve around benchmarks. For example, if you hit the benchmark you’ll be given a 60% rebate in tax. Depending on how a company rates in terms of the benchmark, it could be paying more or less. However, there is no indication yet as to where that benchmark will be set.” Mr Roos said the Treasury indicated it wanted to use the most efficient coal power station it could find worldwide as the benchmark.

“We believe the benchmark should be average efficiency, not the very top capability of such a utility. How can industry respond to that? They speak of investments in technology to make industrial plants more efficient, but facilities are designed and built a certain way and cannot simply be changed. Also, the technology to make such changes is not available.” This proposed structure would make life difficult not only for existing industrial plants, which have limited scope to adapt, but also for new investments which would now face unspecified hikes in the tax.

“The costs are estimated to increase significantly after 2019, but industrial plants are designed to last a long time. Financiers and companies need planning certainty in order to commit to projects,” says Mr Roos.

The absence of benchmarks means government doesn’t know how much it will collect from carbon tax either. This hasn’t inspired confidence, as there is no clarity on how this money will be spent either.

Nor will the amount collected be ring-fenced from other money collected by SARS, leading to fears it will just be used to subsidise other government programmes.

“Commitment to revenue recycling is an important component of such a tax. Over time, money taken in must be spent to make the economy more energy-efficient and to reduce emissions.

“The options proposed for how the money will be redistributed are not good enough, in our opinion,” said Mr Roos.

Finally, with extra costs for business — and ultimately consumers — Mr Roos said South African business stands to gain only an early-mover disadvantage.

“One paper Treasury drew on heavily for its research clearly stated that labour market flexibility will be critical in getting such a tax to work, but some economic sectors in South Africa — like heavy industry — would be hit hard by this tax and job losses would need to be reabsorbed into other, less energy-intensive sectors.

“Treasury has glossed over this aspect.” Mr Roos said that while the government tried to fight South Africa’s de-industrialising trend by offering incentives to claw back manufacturing capacity, a carbon tax was at odds with such initiatives by penalising expansion.

“Such a tax will impose heavy costs, shed employment and make us less competitive.

“Treasury says it plans to institute a border carbon adjustment — effectively a tariff on trading partner imports of similar goods — but this is contradictory to the World Trade Organisation’s legislation and Treasury knows it.” Time for government to negotiate with business is running out — with the tax planned to kick in just over a year from now and a national election in between to distract the national assembly.

“This means a lot of complex investigation, and negotiation to incorporate civil society’s concerns would have to take place in a few months, and just the benchmark negotiations will take a lot of time.

“Treasury will first need to find out what normal emissions are — a highly complex process,” said Mr Roos.

Saliem Fakir and Manisha Gulati, on behalf of the World Wildlife Fund, said a carbon tax could never reduce emissions by itself, but was intended to be a signal to public and private investors to move away from fossil-intensive infrastructure and forms of production. It was supposed to get the ball rolling.

“If one looks at the global experience, a carbon tax has been effective in reducing emissions below a business-as-usual case.

“Treasury’s work shows that it is not oblivious to the economic impacts of the tax if it were simply applied without some ways to offset these impacts. They have done a lot of modelling work and some of it is covered in the discussion paper,” they said.

However, Mr Fakir and Mr Gulati said action to control climate change was overdue.

“The South African energy system is such that changing the energy mix at scale to lower carbon sources should enable a systemic transformation for all productive sectors because they are so dependent on one major utility and source of supply.

“For instance, if we lower the carbon intensity of the emissions profile of the electricity sector by reducing generation capacity from coal to gas or renewables, we can achieve significant emissions reductions.

“That is exactly the idea behind the current integrated resource plan, which has an in-built carbon constraint.”

