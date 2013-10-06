SA’s share of global emissions falling, say experts

“IT IS very easy to measure South Africa’s impact on the global scale — databases like that of the World Bank show that South Africa emits a little over 1% of global emissions and that our share is falling,” said Philip Lloyd, professor at the Energy Institute of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

“The Department of Environmental Affairs wants to place emission caps. The latter would be fatal because energy consumption and wealth creation are so intimately linked.”

Econometrix released a paper on the impact of the South African economy of such a tax, which said that the Treasury’s model didn’t reveal the true cost. Whereas the Treasury estimated a 0.2% drop in GDP as a result of the tax, Econometrix puts the cost at 2%-5%.

“Where the Treasury talks of a small impact on job creation, Econometrix talks of hundreds of thousands of job losses. The truth must lie somewhere in between,” Prof Lloyd said.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Pietman Roos said the sugar industry was a good example of how such a tax could harm undeserving industries.

“The sugar industry generates 90% of its own electricity, so it is not dependent on the national grid. The sugar producers have a lot of biomass to get rid of — more than could be put into a landfill — so they burn it, and that keeps them self-sustaining.

“With a carbon tax in place, they’d be seen as emitters. But their agricultural commodities are exactly what the government wants — labour-intensive industry with exports that uses very little electricity.

“The tax would hurt a prestige local agricultural commodity,” said Mr Roos.

Gisela Pieterse, tax director at EY, said the carbon tax was just one way to slash carbon emissions. Carbon tax was inappropriate for South Africa. Instead, she said, the government needed to be pushing for companies to provide mandatory reports of their carbon emissions to increase the awareness of the issue while at the same time providing incentives in the form of grants and tax breaks for companies to reduce their carbon emissions.

Marijke Vermaak of KPMG’s climate change and sustainability unit said the main driver for carbon tax was the need to push the economy to be greener as highlighted in all of South Africa’s overarching policy documents, and this transition had started.

• This article was first published in Sunday Times: Business Times