Make a success of whatever you do

MOST of us have great ideas of where we would like to be in, say, five years’ time, but we lack clear direction and perseverance.

Natalie Maroun, chief strategist at performance agency LRMG, said: “The key to getting started down the path of being remarkable in anything is to simply act with the intention of being remarkable. If I want a better-than-average career, you can’t simply go with the flow.”

Maroun, with reference to an article in Harvard Business Review, has the following advice:

• Shift your focus from being good to getting better. This may be difficult for some high achievers to understand, but thinking about being good can mean you do not develop the willpower necessary to become good. Being good at something often means you cannot make mistakes, which is highly restrictive and more likely to end in you giving up altogether;

• Develop persistence in all you do. Make yourself believe that giving up is not an option, so you have to find new ways to get where you want to go;

• Take the time to map out what you need to do and how you will get there. Imagine being told by your boss that you have a project to do, but she will decide when it needs to be finished by. How would you manage your time if you did not know how many hours, days or weeks you had to work with? It is the same when trying to reach a goal: you need to work out where you are and what needs to be done so you can do your best work;

• Describe in clear — and minute — detail what success looks like;

• Have a positive attitude in the sense that you focus your attention on what you will do — not on what you will not do. If you are trying to give up drinking coffee at work, for example, focus on drinking herbal tea or water; and

• Develop the attributes of a realistic optimist. Visualise how you will achieve you goal by overcoming any obstacles that stand in your way.

• This article was first published in Sunday Times: Business Times