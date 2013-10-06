Dedicated to a lifetime of adventure

AS A child, Chris Bertish wanted to be able to surf big waves, create unique adventures in faraway places and inspire other to reach their potential — and that is exactly what he does today. He talks to Margaret Harris

What do you do as a career?

I run my own small business while also spending a great deal of time delivering motivational talks and workshops in South Africa and abroad.

What drew you to this?

I wanted to run my own company and inspire people to reach their full potential, but still have the flexibility to compete and represent my country in various sports and take part in the adventures and projects I enjoy, while at the same time giving back whenever I get the opportunity.

Tell me about Project Code Red.

I knew I had to go to Europe for some work meetings and a talk for a big company in August, so I started planning a few adventures I could do while I was there to make it a fun trip too.

I planned to see if I could break the English Channel record on a stand-up paddle on the current record of five hours and 38 minutes if the conditions were right, but the priority was to do the first-ever official Thames River source-to-sea adventure, which started as a 20km run from the source of the river up in the Cotswolds under an old ash tree to Cricklade, from where I was able to launch my board into the river with barely enough water to float me, paddling more than 90km a day, sleeping only about two to three hours and paddling mostly through the night.

The added time of carrying my gear around over 42 locks, no tidal stream, headwinds and all the gear I had to take on the board slowed my progress by almost 24 hours.

I reached the finish point at Putney three and a half days later, completing the 35km bike section to the Thames Barrier the next day.

At the end of the four days, as I got off my bike and tried to work out how to get back to my car, I got a reminder on my phone that I had booked the Channel crossing for the following day — thinking I would have a day to recover but things had taken a day longer — so after taking a 20-minute break, a bottle of water, a pasta salad and a quick look at the forecast conditions, which looked good, I had to go for it, with or without rest.

I headed for Dover. I got there at 12 that night, prepared my equipment and hydration for the morning and got four hours’ sleep. When I woke up, I headed for the harbour, met my support boat and headed out.

Despite waiting for three ships to pass and doing an extra 1km by mistake, I still managed to break the existing record by 12 minutes.

On completion of the project I went straight to my next work meeting — four hours down the coast in Exeter. No rest for the weary!

What kept you going?

Fortune favours the brave and sometimes in life you get only one chance to do something and you need to be able to recognise it, take it head on and, no matter what, give it your best shot. Whatever the outcome, you will always be happy — because the only failure in life is the failure to try. You never know unless you try.

What is the Lunchbox Fund?

It is a nonprofit organisation based on the premise of if you feed a child, you nourish a mind. The organisation feeds hungry children in South Africa who don’t have enough money to take lunch to school. Project Code Red raised money and awareness for the Lunchbox Fund.

What drives you to keep going on extreme new adventures?

The element of adventure and discovery itself is a great motivation. Also, to see new and unique places, push myself and my own limits, and redefine what’s possible while inspiring others to have the courage to dream big and follow their passion — and while raising money and awareness for the Lunchbox Fund.

Actually, it’s just a choice and a decision. Anybody can go out and create their own adventure, no matter how big or small. Nothing is impossible unless you believe it to be.

How do you keep fit ?

I train a great deal in my spare time, before and after work, cross training between surfing, running, stand-up paddle boarding, swimming and underwater pool training.

How about your psychological health?

All the experience I have gained over the years being involved in various ocean-based sports, including sailing, paddling, windsurfing, swimming, big-wave surfing and the various adventures I have completed, has helped me face my own fears, overcome them and make me stronger psychologically.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

I wanted to run my own business, surf big waves around the world, create cool and unique adventures in faraway places and inspire others to reach their potential and live their dreams — exactly what I am doing today.

What qualifications do you have ?

I did a four-year marketing and sales diploma at Cape Technikon while delivering yachts and racing yachts all over the world, which helped me in everything I do today.

What would you do if you couldn’t do what you do?

I would find another way to do it in another form. Even if I wasn’t physically able, I would find other adventures or other challenges to undertake and overcome because it makes me happy being challenged and, even more importantly, it inspires and helps others to overcome their fears so they can achieve their goals and dreams.

What is the best career advice you received and who gave it to you?

My dad told me to love what you do. I only really understood that over the past five to 10 years. If you are passionate about what you do, then it doesn’t seem like work and you’ll have boundless energy to keep doing it, and money will be a by-product of what you do successfully.

Also, life advice from Clark Abbey, an ancient Hawaiian waterman, who said: “When you panic, don’t panic!”

• This article was first published in Sunday Times: Business Times