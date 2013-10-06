Concern over foreign tax leakages

AT THE recent International Fiscal Association congress in Copenhagen, tax-base erosion and profit shifting were two key topics discussed at length.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) — of which South Africa is a member — has an action plan from now till 2015 to change regulations on controlled foreign companies (CFCs).

But are tax authorities’ claims of tax “immorality” on the part of multinationals entirely deserved?

Deborah Tickle, director for international and corporate tax at KPMG, who attended the congress, thinks that when tax laws catch up with business practices there will be less aggression.

Companies cannot be expected to pay more tax than existing laws require.

“Companies are perceived to pay too little tax, but they have to pay according to laws, not morality. How do you counter the basic business incentives to minimise tax burdens and maximise shareholder returns?”

Ms Tickle said more co-operation between governments and greater sharing of information — breaking away from the current scenario of sharing between double-tax treaty partners towards an international database shared by all tax authorities — will help tread the fine line between multinationals getting away with double nontaxation, or the reverse: double taxation.

The problem for authorities is that most multinationals are large and sophisticated enough to shift resources to achieve double non-taxation.

But if the laws in place allow it, is that cheating?

“Diverse CFC legislation across the world needs to be streamlined. Governments make the laws, so you can’t blame companies for making the most of them. Companies do look at reputational risk, even though they’re not technically breaking any laws. They have structured legally, so new laws need to be clear about what is required,” Ms Tickle said.

According to Ms Tickle, globally CFC laws are not particularly effective at minimising tax leakage.

“There is little case law relating to them, demonstrating that they tend to act more as a deterrent than a real anti-avoidance mechanism, since enforcement is limited.

“In addition, the laws vary from country to country — there is little consistency, making it difficult for revenue authorities to establish how a company in another country has really been taxed,” she said.

“The Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) action plan seeks to strengthen CFC rules to attempt to eliminate diversion of income to low-tax jurisdictions, the idea being that there would be no point in artificially diverting income to a low-tax jurisdiction if that income will be taxed in the originating country anyway.

“The standard is to be linked into the other BEPS initiatives, and it will be interesting to see how the interaction between transfer pricing and CFC legislation is dealt with. There is a body of thinking that if transfer pricing is implemented properly, CFC legislation should not be necessary.”

One potential issue is that not all countries will opt to apply the same standards, so the problem where some territories remain advantageous from a tax point of view remains.

Tickle said the BEPS initiative was trying to rope in as many countries as possible.

• This article was first published in Sunday Times: Business Times