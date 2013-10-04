BUSINESS DAY TV: The future of Bitcoin in South Africa

TIMOTHY Stranex is co-founder of the South African Bitcoin Exchange (BitX).

We saw the value of those Bitcoins falling after the arrest earlier this week of Ross Ulbrecht. Are you concerned at all?

TIMOTHY STRANEX: No, I’m not. The price has already gone back up fairly close to what it was before. If you look over the last six months, every now and again it goes down and up. It is fairly volatile, so I don’t think this event was particularly bad for Bitcoin.

BDTV: Did you agree with Frans (Lategan) that it could create some mad publicity for Bitcoins — positive publicity?

TS: Certainly, it has been in the news a lot, this Silk Road thing, so hopefully a lot more people will learn about Bitcoin and see what it can do for them.

BDTV: Frans, in South Africa, how has Bitcoin been adopted?

FRANS LATEGAN: So far it has mostly been adopted by the IT industry as such, and more people who mine Bitcoins for their own profit but, hopefully, with our regulated currency, it is something that people can look at if they want to diversify their portfolio slightly. So far this year Bitcoin started the year at $14 (R140), so it would have been a pretty good investment this year.

BDTV: When you say ‘mine Bitcoins’, what do you mean by that?

FL: Bitcoin is not printed by government printers or anything like that. So what happens is you need to do a proof-of-work on your computer, which takes a certain amount of time, and the winner — the first guy to do that — gets rewarded with 25 Bitcoin currently and a block gets generated every 10 minutes. So there is money to be made but, unfortunately, the price of the power that you use is more than the actual Bitcoin you get currently.

BDTV: Timothy, perhaps you can give us some perspective on BitX, who South African customers might be and what they are using Bitcoins for.

TS: There are some people mining, but I would say the majority of people are using it for isolated investments or speculation. There are also several online shops which accept Bitcoin in South Africa. You can buy fine art and there are two attorneys in South Africa who accept the coin. It is fairly similar to what people are using overseas.

BDTV: Nerina, can you open a Bitcoin account at Nedbank Capital?

NERINA VISSER: Certainly not that I’m aware of. I must admit that this is all very new to me and I stand slightly amazed — maybe from a naïve point of view or an uninformed point of view — but I look at it as, it’s not a currency; it is not a commodity, it is a means of payment and settlement and, as such, why we are seeing the sort of volatile behaviour in the share price is exactly because it doesn’t really have anything of substance at this stage. That makes it very speculative and very dangerous. There is a lot of good about the concept in terms of facilitating electronic payment but, if you think of the era that we have just come out of over the last five or six years, especially shadow banking and Silk Road being in the domain of a hidden company or a hidden site, and you look at things like the dark pools of investing, transparency is really the game in town and now you are talking about something which is not that tangible and not that easy to value and to relate a value to it. I think we will continue to see volatility in this environment until there’s a better understanding and probably a little bit more substance behind what it is that we’re dealing with.

BDTV: So when Timothy and Frans talk about people buying Bitcoins as an investment, that wouldn’t be for the faint-hearted?

NV: That’s definitely a speculative investment.

BDTV: Frans, is there any way, Nerina mentioned transparency, this is something which you cannot regulate because it has no regulator, it has no boundaries, it has no geography. So, how can you build a future for this and keep it above board so that you don’t have companies like Silk Road taking advantage of it?

FL: Currently that is, unfortunately, impossible due to the peer-to-peer nature of Bitcoin. You are already starting to see two tiers of Bitcoin wallets with which you manage your Bitcoin. The one has the full blockchain and does all the calculations to ensure that it is valid and then also a secondary tier that makes it easier for the smaller investor to work with that directly. Maybe that’s how it is going to end up because PayPal is already interested in that. If they come on board and they are interested in Bitcoin — and they guarantee your payment to a certain level — that could really make it easier and more accessible.

BDTV: Timothy, in closing, give us an idea about the growth that you have seen in Bitcoin or perhaps the growth that you expect in South Africa for BitX.

TS: We’ve been seeing that the monthly number of trades have been increasing. We are very positive about it. A lot of people are excited about it here. We think that there will be massive applications for remittances between African countries. Bitcoin will be able to make it a lot more efficient than it currently is. So, there is a huge potential.