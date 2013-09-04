Two surveys show a drop in business confidence

BUSINESS confidence slumped in the third quarter, suggesting that companies are unlikely to increase investment in the economy, thereby curtailing job creation, two key surveys released yon Tuesday showed.

The Bureau of Economic Research’s business confidence index (BCI), which the Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) sponsors, shed six points to 42. Confidence dropped in three of the five sectors — new motor dealers, wholesale, building contractors, manufacturing and retail — making up the index.

Strikes in the vehicle manufacturing and construction sectors, and now gold mining weighed on sentiment, the surveys showed. Continuing strikes bode ill for confidence in the future.

"Deteriorating confidence, coupled with widespread strike action, point to (economic) growth in all likelihood having fallen back to levels of around 2.5% in the second half of the year," RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux said.

Business has often expressed worry that some regulations, including carbon taxes and proposed bans on alcohol advertising, were among factors keeping confidence from improving.

Declines in the confidence of new-motor dealers, wholesalers and building contractors were mainly responsible for the six-point fall in the BCI. The increases in confidence levels among manufacturers and retailers offset the declines.

Stronger growth in domestic sales because of a weak rand that makes imports more expensive, leading to a preference for local goods, supported manufacturing confidence. The higher confidence levels were also reflected in this week’s Kagiso purchasing managers’ index, a leading indicator of activity in manufacturing, which rose to a six-year high of 56.5 last month.

Mr le Roux said local manufacturers competing with more costly imports appeared to be benefiting more from a weaker rand than manufacturing exporters were.

The three-point jump in manufacturing confidence to 37 could have been more had it not been for an acceleration in operating costs. "Cost inflation has intensified owing to rising electricity, utility and labour costs, with these pressures exacerbated by higher imported input costs," Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said in a note.

Another business confidence index, released on Tuesday by the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci), showed confidence declined slightly to 90.5 last month from 90.7 in July. This was the fourth consecutive month the index remained near 90.

Sacci CEO Neren Rau said prolonged strikes could lead to further deterioration in business confidence. "The risk is that we breach 90 and test levels in the range of 80."