SA ‘no longer most competitive country in sub-Saharan Africa’

SOUTH Africa has fallen one place to 53rd on the World Economic Forum’s global competitiveness index, which ranks 148 countries.

The index also showed South Africa was no longer the most competitive country in sub-Saharan Africa, with that title now going to Mauritius.

The 2013-14 index, released on Wednesday, captured the opinions of more than 13,000 business leaders in 148 countries between January and May in 2013.

The index uses 12 "pillars" to gauge competitiveness: institutions, infrastructure, macroeconomic environment, health and primary education, higher education and training, goods-market efficiency, labour-market efficiency, financial market development, technological readiness, market size, business sophistication, and innovation.

South Africa ranks low on labour-market efficiency, the index showed. The country is placed 148th in co-operation in labour-employer relations, 144th in flexibility of wage determination and 147th in hiring and firing practices.

Business Unity South Africa (Busa) said the index gave a "balanced and realistic assessment" of the country’s socioeconomic strengths and weaknesses.

"Although South Africa is still ranked 53rd this year, it should be recalled that a few years ago South Africa was 35th," Busa special policy adviser Raymond Parsons said. "South Africa needs to critically interrogate the causes of this global competitiveness slippage."

He said that overall, the components of the index mirrored to a large extent the "diagnosis" and framework of the National Development Plan (NDP) and other studies of the local economy.

The index continued to rank the South Africa’s private sector, most notably the financial sector, highly. The country took first place on the regulation of securities exchanges, and second place on the availability of financial services.

It was also ranked second out of the 148 countries for financing through the local equity market.

"This all suggests a stronger basis for increased collaboration between the public and private sectors to enhance delivery, such as through public-private sector partnerships and similar measures, especially to expedite infrastructure roll-out," Mr Parsons said.