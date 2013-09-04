COMPANY COMMENT: Associated Manganese; Blue Financial Services

FOR a practical example of how Eskom’s surging power costs are clobbering "SA Inc", consider the construction of a $328m ferromanganese smelter in Malaysia by Associated Manganese (Assmang), a joint venture between African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) and Assore.

Manganese is used to harden steel, and South Africa should dominate that business because we own 80% of the world’s manganese ore reserves. Manganese ore is beneficiated into ferromanganese through smelting, which is what Assmang has been doing for years at its Cato Ridge works in KwaZulu-Natal.

But smelting ferroalloys requires a lot of electricity, the cost of which has reached the point where the continued viability of Assmang’s smelters has been called into question. Some of them have already been shut down.

So Assmang has set up the Sakura project in Malaysia, with Sumitomo Corporation and China Steel Corporation, to build a manganese alloy smelter that will be supplied with manganese ore from South Africa.

The fundamental reason is the ready availability of cheap electricity, backed up by a contract that provides for a 2% annual escalation in power costs for the next 20 years.

Compare that with the 15% annual hikes that Eskom wants.

The deal runs counter to the South African government’s strategy on local beneficiation, but ARM won approval because it will save jobs at the group’s manganese mines. These will stay in full operation, plus the manganese ore will be shipped at full export parity pricing and Assmang will "claw back" benefits through profits from its controlling 54% stake in the business.

But that’s still second prize to having that investment made here.

...

WILL Blue Financial Services ever release its full-year results? Six months after its financial year-end, the pan-African lender, whose shares are suspended on the JSE, has failed to report for the year to February. It had said it would comply by the end of August, which happens to be the end of the interim period of the next financial year.

But Blue is still grappling with results that should have been posted months ago; to say that shareholders’ confidence has been undermined is an understatement. Blue’s stated reason for the delay is that its financial director resigned suddenly in April, and the company is conducting a forensic investigation.

Then, when Blue issued a stock exchange news service announcement last week, it was expected that it would issue the long-awaited results. Instead, Blue "revealed" that "the February 2013 financial results are anticipated to be published as soon as auditors have completed their audit". Well, thanks for that.

The company said it had reported some events to the Directorate of Priority Crimes, confirming shareholders’ worst fears.

• Dave Marrs edits Company Comment (marrsd@bdfm.co.za)