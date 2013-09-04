BUSINESS DAY TV: Discovery reports Vitality growth in Asia

ADRIAN Gore is CEO of Discovery Health.

BUSINESS DAY TV: We’re joined now in the studio by Discovery CEO Adrian Gore for the full-year figures, which show a spike in earnings, new business and insurance premium revenue; reinsurance losses widening a bit, though.

Share price up 3.2% today, so a nice recovery. Take us back a week, though, when you put out that trading update, because the shares fell 9% last Wednesday; over three days down 16%. To me it looks like there are some revaluations of your holding in Prudential. There’s a put option on that for Prudential and it looks like that could be to do with the miscommunication, or the lack of communication perhaps, last Wednesday.

ADRIAN GORE: There’s no doubt about it — our trading update was sparse and, by definition, ambiguous, to say the least. Just to explain the issue, it’s quite paradoxical because the difference is really due to the incredible performance of the UK business. Just to go through it, the joint venture with Prudential. We own 75%; Prudential owns 25%. When we went from 50% to 75%, part of the deal was that Prudential wanted the ability to exit over time because we were the majority. So we agreed a call on a put — in effect, they could sell or we could buy every year from 2015 onwards, which is fairly standard stuff. However, once there’s a put against you, you have to actually treat that as a liability. You can’t hold an asset on the other side. Now there’s nothing new in that — we’ve had it in the accounts — but what happened during the year, this incredible performance of the business, we had to actually revalue the business upwards.

BDTV: Is that the R133m that shows on the income statement?

AG: It was about R600m because of the two. The other was that we restructured our portfolio to get more yield. There was a huge amount of cash building up there, so we actually recaptured reinsurance due to the cash generation in the business. So the sum of the two created a R6m once-off charge that really created the difference between normalised headline earnings and headline earnings.

BDTV: And you’ve learnt something from this on trading updates?

AG: We’ve learnt, we’re close to it, and these are issues we’ve gone through before. We thought it would be obvious but it wasn’t. That’s just the nature of things.

BDTV: But, overall in the guidance when it comes to earnings — spot on. People were looking at about 20% growth, so that was for you also something that you’d expected for the year, at the start?

AG: Yes, I think so. If you look at the growth of 20%, it is in line with what we expected but the make-up was slightly different. The performance of the established businesses was robust, better than we thought. The emerging businesses blew the lid off, the UK particularly, but we invested a lot in the new ventures, mostly Discovery Insure so, to an extent, the 20% is maybe reasonable but the make-up was slightly different. We’re pleased with it because I think the new ventures, hopefully, down the line, will start to generate significant growth.

BDTV: Let’s talk a bit about Discovery Insure. What’s underpinning that? If you look at your peers at the moment there’s a bit of struggle, particularly in the South African market.

AG: The business is two years out of the gate so it’s relatively new, but the excitement for us, besides the scale, is the incredible receptivity to the idea of making people drive better. We’re seeing how quickly people change their behaviour when they’re given the incentives, they’re given the tools. So, our sense of it is that all the correlations are right — the better they drive, we’re seeing lower claims; the better they drive, the lower they lapse. So, to an extent, what we’re trying to do is set up a virtual cycle that we hope will...

BDTV: It’s really replication of the Vitality model into other markets.

AG: Absolutely, it’s exactly the same idea, using incentives to change behaviour and often irrational behaviour — people think they drive better than they do, including myself.

BDTV: If you look at the new businesses in particular, PruHealth doing exceptionally well. You have businesses with AIA over in Asia at the same time, and then you look back on Destiny Health in the United States. I know Vitality is still going in the US but it looks like your model seems to work in some geographies but not in other geographies.

AG: I think the lessons we learnt in the US have been baked into everything we do. I think the success in the UK was from the lessons in the US. The truth of it is, the model we have evolved over two decades has been about this idea of using incentives on the foundation and then on the top of that building insurance businesses. That, as I tried to put across this morning, is a fairly recent generic idea: most of mortality and morbidity is behavioural. It’s actually a model that was not applicable 10 years ago, so the partnerships with the Prudential, with Ping An, with AIA, are based on them wanting to put this model in place.

BDTV: Just on Ping An, because I see you want to buy another 5%. Now, when you bought the initial 20% stake back in 2010 you were looking for 25% but there were regulatory limits. Have those limits changed?

AG: Essentially, the regulator said ‘you’re limited to 20%’. We agreed with Ping An, in good faith, that if we could to 25% and the regulator allowed that, they would do the sale, and that’s exactly what happened in the year. So it was simply making up on that 5% we’d already agreed, nothing dramatic in that.

BDTV: Talk us through your strategy of going outside of South Africa — China and Singapore as well — and how you make those decisions.

AG: Every market, every insurer, is looking at how to drive down mortality costs, healthcare costs, and the model that we’ve developed is internationally in demand.

AG: I think intellectually you can, practically these things are difficult to do. Our best view is that if you have a very good partner in a market, you can then use the scale of that partner — the familiarity, the regulatory footprint etcetera. So, to an extent, these have been relatively opportunistic. We’ve been approached often about the potential of doing this. We’ve been relatively careful. Ping An we did a couple of years ago. Ping An is, I guess, the best insurer in China. I would argue it’s the best pan-Asian insurer. Both of those companies are in the top five in the world in scale, so the strategy has been fairly partner-intensive and fairly opportunistic.

BDTV: Practically, how do you roll this model out in a country like China, which has more than a billion people but very spread over a number of different large centres, and also the potential for something like Ping An?

AG: I think, to be fair, with humility, you don’t get bogged down in the numbers with China, you focus on the cities. Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai — those are big centres, and you focus on getting the model right in key areas and that’s exactly what we’re doing. In the case of Ping An, we’re both Vitality and the health insurer, so we’ve got to be very careful, and we’ve been quite careful in our guidance. We have a call option on the Chinese health insurance market. I’ve been trying my best not to explain that China is billions of people. I don’t believe that. Any business is step by step, very careful. In China we’ve been very careful about building a business of quality, keeping the loss ratios under control, focusing on the specific target market, and I think that will be successful. We’re getting certain traction in certain areas, so we have learnt about prudence and being careful and not putting things at risk and I think that’s critical when you’re expanding globally.

BDTV: And in the South African market, we’ve been talking about consumers who are under pressure. Obviously, people are very careful about not letting their medical aid lapse, so that’s probably not going to go, but they might stop paying their premiums on life insurance or things they feel are a ‘grudge purchase’. What are you seeing in the current environment?

AG: In fact, our lapse rate and our life book have gone down to record lows. Maybe two reasons for that: one, I think we have structured the product in a way that hopefully gives people a sense that they certainly want to keep it; the other is the whole integration model of Vitality, with people actually getting better premiums based on the engagement and the fact that lapse rates, as you engage, go down. The whole idea of the model is to, in a sense, give people incentives to stay, and we’re seeing record low lapse rates. So the initiatives we’re doing are, in fact, working.

BDTV: So South African life and South African health still making up the vast majority of your earnings at this stage. Do you have any time scale when you’d like to see a more even balance between South Africa and international?

AG: If you look at the capital allocation, we’re allocating probably 95% of our capital locally. So we’re not taking much risk internationally from a capital perspective but if you look at the Pru — our joint venture — is making up 12% to 15% of earnings. I think that will grow. So I’d like to see 20% to 25% of earnings in a diversified way, in a couple of years’ time. I think that’s possible. Our difficulty is life and health here have grown so quickly. They’re huge and they’re growing.

BDTV: You want to put the brakes on.

AG: No, not at all.

BDTV: You’ve invested a lot in new businesses. What is your outlook then, going forward?

AG: To be fair, there’s a lot in the pipeline. The Pru is fairly embryonic; Discovery Insure is literally brand new; the stuff we’re doing in Asia is brand new. So, to an extent our work is cut out — we’ve got to get those to scale. If they get to scale, I think the growth will be significant. So my sense is that we’re optimistic about the ability to grow but there’s a lot of work to do. This is not easy stuff.