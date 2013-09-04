BUSINESS DAY TV: Business confidence contracts

ETTIENE le Roux is chief economist at Rand Merchant Bank (RMB).

BUSINESS DAY TV: Business confidence is on the decline, with two separate reports today pointing to deterioration in business conditions. The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s BCI (Business Confidence Index) remains close to its lowest level in a decade, while the Rand Merchant Bank BER Business Confidence Index fell six points to 42. Joining me on Newsleader, with more insights into this, is Rand Merchant Bank Chief Economist, Ettienne Le Roux.

Your survey really shows that three-fifths of respondents are negative on current business conditions. Now, if you look at strikes in a number of sectors at the moment, the weaker rand, sluggish growth, accelerating inflation — does it come as any surprise?

ETTIENNE LE ROUX: Not really, but I must say what is interesting are the results, when you look at them on a cross-sector basis. There is some interesting stuff happening, for example, in manufacturing, and it is also not a negative story for all retailers. So it is not all bad news.

BDTV: Take us through the manufacturing sector, then, because we saw the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) out yesterday has consistently held above that 50 break-even point for a number of months now, so looking pretty good there. What’s driving manufacturing confidence?

ELR: I think, first of all, there is consistency to some extent between the PMI, which has been rising for the last three to four months, and what we saw in the third quarter is also a pick-up in confidence amongst manufacturers. So there is consistency. There is certainly something happening, as I suggested earlier, in manufacturing and I think it comes down to the weak currency. What is interesting, though, is that it seems as though import substitution is where the action is at this particular point. Export sales volumes continue to stay disappointingly low so, certainly, one has to make that differentiation.

BDTV: So, when you say import substitution, people are buying local because it is too expensive to buy imported goods?

ELR: Indeed, and we have seen that has given manufacturing output and production, particularly in the third quarter, a nice boost.

BDTV: When do you think exports will start to catch up? We have seen the European PMI picking up and European growth is starting to even out a little bit. Do you think we are going to see that export demand coming through as well soon?

ELR: Well, I certainly hope so. That’s part of our expectation and I’m glad you point to Europe because that’s certainly a major trading partner of South Africa and naturally also other emerging markets, particularly China. Things there are also not looking too bad of late.

BDTV: So the rand, perhaps, is helping manufacturers there but it is also a double-edged sword, isn’t it?

ELR: Exactly. What we are also starting to see — and evidence is definitely mounting when you look at the inflationary impact of the weaker currency — so what’s happening is that we are continuing to import a lot. Those things are becoming more expensive, they are driving up costs for a number of our respondents and some of them are, seemingly, able to pass that on by raising their selling prices.

BDTV: To what extent do you think manufacturers are also absorbing those costs, though, and eating into their own profit margins?

ELR: There is definitely an element of that but, as I say, there is more and more evidence of selling prices actually rising. I think in many cases we have had the situation where manufacturers, and also other companies across other sectors, have for a long time been absorbing a lot of these cost increases in their margins, but perhaps no longer.

BDTV: The new Motor Dealer Confidence index is down from 61 in the second quarter to 39 in the third quarter, and that’s a pretty hefty drop. We also had car sales data out yesterday. Locally, sales are looking okay but exports are dismal at this point. Do you think strikes are affecting the new Motor Dealer Confidence index?

ELR: Yes, maybe, to some extent. Here we are looking at new dealers selling new cars, and what we saw in this particular quarter was that many of the dealerships got caught off guard. Sales were much weaker than they initially anticipated and, as a consequence, inventories rose quite sharply. Now that’s never a good-news story when it comes to sentiment and you saw sentiment actually coming down quite a bit. What is important here is that the RMB/BER Business Confidence index is an equally weighted index, so if confidence drops sharply in one sector it is certainly going to put down the headline index, which was definitely the case in the third quarter.

BDTV: You said that not everything was weak within the retail sector. So, wholesale confidence is declining and retail confidence is improving, but it looks like durables and semi-durables are not looking quite as positive as food retailers.

ELR: Exactly. There you have to draw the distinction, and I think differentiation is important. Not all retailers are downbeat at this particular point in time. Confidence levels are much higher for retailers of non-durable goods — food, etcetera — but when you are selling durable goods such as furniture, electrical appliances and semi-durable goods, things are not so rosy.

BDTV: Does this point to the state of the consumers in South Africa, that they are buying essential items only?

ELR: To some extent, yes. We all know the story when it comes to consumers. On balance, they are under pressure, no doubt. We know that employment growth is very little; we know that inflation is rising so, for whatever given level of wage inflation, your real spending power is being eroded, and we also know that credit is not as easily available in the unsecured space, as for example it was six or 12 months ago. So, those kinds of factors certainly play into the story of consumers under pressure and our results show that.

BDTV: The fifth sector that you do cover in this survey, the Building Contractor Confidence index — that’s also down but, if you look at some of our big construction firms, they are starting to look a little more positive. They are starting to make a profit and their order books are starting to look good. Why are you not seeing that within the Building Contractor Confidence index?

ELR: It is important to realise here that we do not survey the likes of Murray and Roberts or Group Five. We survey building contractors and sub-contractors — the smaller players. Once again, it is not all a bad story here. Yes, the index came down two points or so but it is a rising trend. The low turning point was in the fourth quarter of 2011 when that index was 19 points. Now it is above 40, so it is a drop in the third quarter in an otherwise rising trend. I think, for me, the building sector is certainly starting to show signs of life and the leading indicators are starting to show that as well. If we look at, for example, confidence levels amongst architects and quantity surveyors, we see that the confidence levels are picking up. So, the worst is over for this sector, in my opinion.

BDTV: Do you think this is a blip we are seeing in the BCI at this point?

ELR: I think you mentioned in the beginning that much will depend on what will happen during the strikes. If these become much more widespread and if the strikes take much longer, it is certainly going to be an emotional thing, which is going to affect confidence. My own expectation is that confidence at these levels will probably hover around this level in the next quarter or so and that is pretty consistent with an economy that continues to struggle. I hate to use the expression ‘muddle through’ but that is pretty much the scenario we face.

BDTV: Does this tell you that we are in a cyclical downswing in the economy, at this stage?

ELR: No, not at all. This is not to suggest that the economy is now on the cusp of moving into recession or anything of that order. No, it is an economy that continues to struggle, growing at 2%, maybe a little more.