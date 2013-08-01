PMI points to manufacturing expansion once again

THE seasonally adjusted Kagiso purchasing managers’ index (PMI) added 0.6 index points to 52.2 in July, data showed on Thursday.

The monthly PMI is a leading indicator of activity in the manufacturing sector. A level below 50 suggests a contraction in activity while one above 50 points to expansion.

Its sponsor, Kagiso Tiso Holdings, said the index had now been above the key 50-point mark for four consecutive months.

Kagiso Asset Management head of research Abdul Davids said the local PMI was now in line with trends in the eurozone and the US, where recent flash PMI data had been improving to above the key 50 level. China’s PMI, on the other hand, is in decline and is below 50.

The new sales orders index increased by one point to 55 in July.

"This suggests that demand for manufactured goods has been slowly improving in recent months and is likely due to the weaker rand, which makes locally produced goods relatively more competitive in the international market," said Mr Davids.

The rand has depreciated by more than 14% against the dollar since the start of the year.

The employment index gained 2.6 points to reach 47.5.

Despite the slight improvement, the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey showed this week that the manufacturing sector had shed nearly 18,000 jobs during the second quarter of this year.

Mr Davids believes that manufacturers are reluctant to increase production capacity in the absence of a notable, sustained improvement in demand.

The business activity index, the second-largest weighted index, lost 0.4 points to 51.8 in July.

While a reading above 50 is a positive sign, the level of the index continues to suggest that manufacturing output remains under pressure, according to Kagiso Asset Management.

Mr Davids pointed out that input costs had accelerated in July, with the price index increasing 5.8 points to 88 — a level last reached in March 2011.

"This steep increase is due to a weak rand and relatively higher oil prices during the month and the 6% increase in retail fuel prices," he said.

"The upward price pressure faced by manufacturers for most of this year was mainly due to higher transport, electricity and labour costs, and manufacturers continue to face significant input cost pressures."

The index measuring expected business conditions in six months’ time increased 0.2 points to 53.

This positive sentiment was supported by the PMI leading indicator moving back above 1, suggesting that inventory levels are now low relative to demand.

Mr Davids said that while this usually bode well for future manufacturing production, the operating environment remained challenging with muted demand and relatively high input prices.