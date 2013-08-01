Marcus in fresh attack on failure of state policy

RESERVE Bank governor Gill Marcus on Wednesday stepped up her criticism of the government’s failed economic and labour policies, in a tough speech that leaned hard against the populist, left-wing tendencies in President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet.

Her warnings, delivered to a labour law conference in Johannesburg, elaborated on her forthright call in early June for "decisive leadership" to tackle South Africa’s domestic challenges, which she said then had reached "crisis proportions".

Throwing down the gauntlet to the government, Ms Marcus warned that growth of 2% would not create the jobs needed for South Africa’s millions of unemployed people.

"Reducing unemployment on a sustainable basis is arguably the single most important economic objective," she said.

Her remarks were summarily rejected by the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu).

From South Africa’s labour laws to the government’s stalled youth wage subsidy scheme, Ms Marcus highlighted the need for:

• a renewed focus on growing South Africa’s labour-intensive sectors such as agriculture and mining;

• importing skilled workers to boost skills development, because each skilled immigrant could create up to eight low-skilled jobs;

• changing South Africa’s labour laws so that collective bargaining also met the needs of small and medium-sized businesses, which, she said, created the most jobs;

• encouraging firms to employ young work seekers to help reduce unemployment while protecting the existing workforce and addressing unemployment;

• "an enabling environment that encourages investment (and) an increase in exports"; and,

• accepting that while apartheid could be blamed for unemployment, "growth since 1994 has not been as high as we would like".

In a repeat of her call recently for the government to show "leadership" to help steer South Africa through the economic crisis, Ms Marcus warned that the Bank could not put the country on a higher growth path through its efforts alone.

She spoke a day after figures from Statistics SA showed the number of unemployed rose to 4.7-million in the second quarter.

Wednesday’s speech was in line with the approach she has taken of urging the government in no uncertain terms, to take more seriously the challenges facing South Africa.

Her earlier warnings appear to have hit the mark, with the African National Congress announcing after a lekgotla recently that a new, top-level task team at Cabinet level would actively look at ways to unblock growth.

Ms Marcus said the Labour Relations Act had led to a sharp drop in man-days lost to strike action from 1996 to 2007. Since then, however, "the number of strike days lost has increased sharply and strike activity has also become more violent".

"More recently, there has been a sharp increase in illegal or unprocedural strikes. Today, many labour-intensive sectors are characterised by high levels of tension, which are not conducive to investment, job security or employment creation.

"In other respects, too, the labour regime has not lived up to expectations.

"While collective bargaining has contributed to labour peace, it has also favoured big firms at the expense of smaller ones. New labour entrants also find it difficult to break into the labour market."

She said "firing costs, especially for smaller firms, are also high by international standards".

The labour market regime had not been able to link pay closely enough to productivity growth.

"To introduce greater links to performance, one does not have to change the law. Within the existing legal framework such agreements are possible."

She warned that youth unemployment, at above 50%, is "particularly high", and stressed the need to improve education and public services, "including the social wage, to enable low-skilled workers to live meaningful lives".

A major concern was that the length of time people remained unemployed kept rising.

Cosatu spokesman Patrick Craven said on Wednesday the youth wage subsidy was a "quick-fix solution" that would not solve youth unemployment. Over the short term, the youth employment accord spearheaded by Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel would be more beneficial.

"In the long term, we have to drastically reform and improve our education system. Many people are entering the job market but do not have the right qualifications to match what the economy needs," Mr Craven said.

But Adcorp labour market analyst Loane Sharp said he did not see policy being changed to allow more immigrants into South Africa.

"In 2002 and 2010, immigration laws were significantly tightened … and while the governor is correct, her statements are irrelevant because there is no chance of immigration reform," he said.