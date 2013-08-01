Consumer confidence turns positive in second quarter

CONSUMER confidence rebounded into positive territory in the second quarter, after falling to a nine-year low in the first quarter, suggesting some increased willingness among consumers to spend.

The FNB/Bureau for Economic Research consumer confidence index rose to one in the second quarter, from a nine-year low of minus seven in the three months to March. Liberty economist Tendani Mantshimuli said the surprise jump into positive territory could mean good news for retail sales.

"If consumers are more upbeat, it is good news for retail sales figures going forward because they are more confident about spending," Ms Mantshimuli said.

About 2,000 South African households were surveyed between June and early July. The survey focuses on consumers’ expectations of economic performance, their expected financial positions, and their evaluation of the appropriateness of the present time to buy durable goods, such as furniture, appliances and electronic goods.

High unemployment, rising fuel prices and muted growth in the disposable incomes of households, will keep confidence under pressure in coming months.

Figures out this week showed an estimated 4.7-million people were actively looking for jobs but unable to find any. Petrol prices jumped by 84c/l last month with more increases expected this month.

FNB chief economist Sizwe Nxedlana said the rebound in confidence was not surprising, and the index was returning to more normal levels. "The reading in the first quarter was an overreaction to the downside risks that prevailed at the time," he said.

The risks surveyed related to concern that there would be power outages and large-scale violent strikes, which did not materialise to the extent feared.

The positive reading of one in the second quarter remains below the post-apartheid average of six index points, a sign of moderate household spending. Mr Nxedlana said the current level was "a more accurate" reflection of a significant loss of momentum in the household sector. Households are confronted with a rising cost of living, moderate growth in disposable income, and high debt.

Spending by households has provided a strong boost to economic growth over the past three years. This is expected to continue, but at a much slower pace than in previous years. Most forecasts are that spending by households will moderate to around 2.5% this year from 3.5% last year. FNB forecast moderation to 2.3% this year.