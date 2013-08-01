COMPANY COMMENT: Village Main Reef, DRD, First Strut

THE news that Village Main Reef has suspended funding for Blyvooruitzicht gold mine has opened up what could be an unpleasant battle between Village and DRDGold. DRDGold sold the mine last year for R150m, but a number of conditions remain unfulfilled, meaning the deal was not fully completed.

From an outsider’s point of view, it appears both companies are trying to push the responsibility for this mine and its 1,700 staff as far away from themselves as possible, and onto the other party. It’s tough to judge the tone of announcements that have clearly passed through lawyers, but there is no doubting that Village believes the deal wasn’t concluded and the mine is still DRDGold’s asset.

DRDGold says that since control over the mine passed to Village last June it has no "financial interest or exposure" to the mine. It promises to be a messy legal battle.

DRDGold found a buyer in Village, a cash shell resuscitated by Bernard Swanepoel, the mastermind behind the rise of Harmony Gold from a single mine to one of the world’s largest gold groups.

Could he work his magic a second time, taking old mines, stripping costs to the bone and keeping them alive for a while longer to squeeze out a little more profit?

The short answer is no.

The Buffelsfontein mine has reached the end of its life and, despite having a large resource under existing workings, the financials don’t stack up and the mine has been stopped and will be closed in about a year’s time.

The Blyvoor mine, which had lurched from crisis to crisis in DRDGold, has also proved mission impossible for Mr Swanepoel and his team. It has sucked up R190m of Village’s money and will post an R88m loss in the June quarter. No wonder Village has thrown in the towel.

...

SINCE First Tech, a rapidly growing industrial company, collapsed and landed itself in liquidation, there have been cries in the market about what will happen to the millions invested.

First Strut, a division of First Tech, issued R925m of senior, secured floating-rate notes, which are in effect a corporate bond, before the group went bust this year.

There are concerns that the money used to buy the bond is pension money. Investec and Sanlam are two financial institutions that have admitted to having exposure to First Tech.

The company, which only a few years ago was just a cabling supplier, had been on a shopping spree, buying companies in all sorts of businesses, including railway engineering services and lighting.

The group acquired nearly 20 businesses before its demise, raising the question of what will now happen to them.

Most are not taking calls, and neither is First Tech. CEO Andy Bertulis is lying low, ignoring phone calls, SMSs and e-mails.

• Dave Marrs edits Company Comment (marrsd@bdfm.co.za)