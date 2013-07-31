Trade deficit narrows more than expected

THE shortfall on South Africa’s trade balance came in much better than expected in June, which could temporarily allay concern about the deficit on the current account — the broadest measure of South Africa’s trade with the rest of the world.

The trade account recorded a R7.7bn deficit in June from a deficit of R11bn in May for its trade with non-Southern African Customs Union (non-Sacu) trading partners‚ South African Revenue Service customs and excise data showed on Wednesday.

The R7.7bn compares with a BDlive consensus forecast of R9.3bn.

The better than expected deficit was attributed to a combination of a 3.4% jump in exports to R68.2bn and a 2% decline in imports to R75.9bn.

"Inasmuch as the figures look better, they are volatile and we are still looking at a poor quarterly performance," Cadiz asset management economist Adenaan Hardien said.

"The weak rand should have made trade numbers look worse, especially in the near term, because imports take much longer to adjust to a weak rand than exports."

The cumulative deficit for the year to date was recorded at R75.9bn compared with R51.6bn in the corresponding period in 2012.

Precious and semiprecious stones and metals exports rose by R1.7bn, those for mineral products increased by R1.3bn, while those for products of the chemicals or allied industries fell by R414m.

The 2% decline in imports was led by falls in the imports of vehicles, aircraft and vessels; original equipment components; mineral products; and plastics and rubber and articles thereof.

These were partly offset by increases in the imports of machinery and electrical appliances.

"These are welcome figures. It shows that pressures that have kept the trade deficit at uncomfortably high levels may be dissipating," ETM Analytics economist Jana le Roux said of the trade data, though she sounded a note of caution.

"We, however, need to keep things in perspective as the cumulative trade deficit in the first half of 2013 sits at R75.9bn from R51.6bn in the same period in 2012. This shows us private-sector growth may be losing upside momentum, which could culminate in a softening in import demand in the coming months."