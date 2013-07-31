Statistician-general defends census assessment

STATISTICIAN-general Pali Lehohla on Wednesday vehemently defended the 14.6% undercount of the 2011 Census as being credible and well substantiated, though conceded that it was "too high".

"I stand by the numbers as they are," he stressed at the conclusion of a media briefing on a new statistical release on the capital expenditure of the public sector.

His comments were prompted by a question related to a Sunday newspaper article about a bitter dispute that occurred within Statistics South Africa over the methodology adopted for the census and the undercount.

The dispute apparently led to the departure of now retired deputy director-general and whistle-blower Dr Jairo Arrow and the firing of chief director for methodology, evaluation and standards Marlize Pistorius.

They were accused of gross negligence and dereliction of duty after they arrived at an 18.3% undercount during their post-enumeration survey of Census 2011. The function of the post-enumeration survey is to audit the quality of the census.

Mr Lehohla insisted scientific procedures were followed in the collation of the data, which was overseen by the highly qualified members of the Statistics Council. The council endorsed Mr Lehohla’s decision to reopen the post-enumeration survey, telling him failure to have done so would have been a dereliction of duty, which would have resulted in him being fired or having to resign.

Mr Lehohla questioned the methodology that led to the estimate of an 18.3% undercount and instructed that the deficiencies were addressed. For instance, the undercount for Northern Cape at one stage in the process stood at 25% and then plummeted to 13% once the remedial work had been completed.

He told reporters that work on the methods that should have been done had not been completed. Once this work had been undertaken and the methodology was coherent, the undercount emerged at 14.6%.

Gauteng’s undercount was initially estimated at 19% but after corrections to the methods used, "dropped like lead", to 14%.

Mr Lehohla stressed that the implications of wrong undercounts for provinces would have had serious financial implications for them as budgetary allocations were based on population numbers.

"The statistics office cannot perpetrate unfairness and inequity. It would be wrong to do so. We have to provide the numbers that ensure equity, A wrong number would have favoured some provinces."

The high undercount in South Africa was attributable to the millions of people who did not have a fixed address and high levels of internal migration.