SA faces critical challenge of ‘reviving economic growth, jobs’

THE South African and the global economies are battling to grow and create jobs following a damaging recession whose effects continue to be felt, Reserve Bank governor Gill Marcus says.

Addressing the 26th Annual Labour Law Conference in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Wednesday, Ms Marcus said: "South Africa and the world face difficult challenges in reviving economic growth ... and jobs. The rate at which the economy grows is critical."

Local unemployment rose to 25.6% in the second quarter compared with 25.2% in the first mainly as manufacturing, agriculture and community services shed jobs and more people started looking for work.

About 1-million jobs were lost in South Africa during the recession, of which about 600,000 have been recovered since the country emerged from the economic meltdown.

Low levels of economic growth were also weighing on job creation, Ms Marcus said.

South Africa’s economy is expected to grow 2% in 2013 compared with 2.5% in 2012, with Ms Marcus saying that at such rates it would be difficult to create jobs for new entrants into the labour market.

She also spoke strongly on what monetary policy could do to support employment creation and economic growth.

With fiscal policy having already been extensively used to help South Africa through the 2008-09 recession and now undergoing consolidation, there is increased pressure on the Reserve Bank to lower interest rates further to boost economic activity.

Ms Marcus said central banks did not have the policy instruments to create jobs directly, and that industrial policy and development finance institutions were better suited to that task.

"There are limits to what monetary policy can achieve," she said.

The governor said improving employment creation in South Africa also required a functional labour market.

She said the Bank would continue to contribute to an environment that was conducive to creating jobs, particularly through price and financial sector stability.

She referred to inflation as a "regressive tax" that affected poor people the most.

Inflation moderated in June but is expected to rise in July and August as a result of higher petrol prices, among other factors.