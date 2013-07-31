Ramos comments on Absa’s interim results

ABSA Group CEO Maria Ramos talks to BDlive’s financial services editor Phakamisa Ndzamela about the group’s interim results.

Absa, which will be known as Barclays Africa from Friday, shed about R7bn in market value on the JSE on Tuesday, with its share price sinking more than 7% after interim results left investors disappointed .

A special dividend of R5bn, to be paid on November 25, plus an interim dividend due in September, succeeded in lifting the gloom, however.