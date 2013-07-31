BUSINESS DAY TV: The National Empowerment Fund’s Luminance loan

THANDO Mhlambiso is chairman of the National Empowerment Fund (NEF).

BUSINESS DAY TV: The Luminance Boutique, in Johannesburg’s high end shopping mall Hyde Park, is something of a temple to the fine art of spending, but it’s loan of R34m, from an entity charged with empowerment, has raised many eyebrows. Joining us now in studio is the chairman of the National Empowerment Fund, which made the loan, Thando Mhlambiso.

The first question on most people’s minds is how can a venture such as this, which has been established by people who are already wealthy and who have access to a lot of capital and who sell to the wealthy and, therefore, those who are not in need of empowerment, classify as an empowerment venture, such that they got funding from you?

THANDO MHLAMBISO: I think part of this goes to the classic question that is confronting many of us right now, and that is: what really constitutes empowerment and an empowerment deal? This is a group of people who have tremendous track records, they are willing to put their own money at work into a venture to start a business and, not only that, they are willing to actually go and work full time to see whether or not this thing would work. Now, the fact that at least one of the people was prominent, for me, is neither here nor there. If you look at what we did, we made this investment on commercial terms. That was the primary reason we did it. We are backing people who are actually willing to back themselves. I think that a key part of our mandate at the NEF is to support both those who are wanting to start very small enterprises in townships — they are looking for R200,000, R250,000 — to experienced business professionals who have got tremendous track records and who are willing to start their own ventures.

BDTV: So you don’t think it is contrary to the principles of the NEF?

TM: Not at all. I think it fits exactly into what we are supposed to be doing. If you look at what has happened in terms of BEE (black economic empowerment) since 1994, I think anybody would be hard-pressed to say that black people, as a group, have arrived. There’s a long way for us to go, so where they were trying to encourage aspirant entrepreneurs who wanted to start businesses in rural areas or in Hyde Park, I think we’ve got to embrace these things if they make sense, in commercial terms and in developmental terms.

BDTV: Can you tell us what those commercial terms are, because it is just the scale of the numbers? If you take your R34m and the R15m or thereabouts, invested by the founders — that’s an awful lot of money for a shop, essentially. I mean, the numbers.

TM: It would be interesting to me if we were looking at someone wishing to buy into a prominent firm, let’s say an Ethos Private Equity. It’s an excellent firm and if a black person, one with excellent and relevant experience, wanted to buy into it, it is going to be pricey to buy in. It’s a great business, so it’s going to cost something. In this particular case, we have someone that wants to ... they believe they have an opportunity to create a business. Yes, it is in the upscale part of the industry, but I think we went through an extensive process to determine whether or not we thought it could work, whether they could pull it off. Now, the fact that it’s in Hyde Park, I’m not sure why that’s relevant, to be honest with you. The real issue is, can they create a good business?

BD TV: I don’t know if the fact that they are in Hyde Park is irrelevant. It’s the fact that you have people who already have access to a lot of capital, and that’s the question.

TM: Actually, that’s an interesting point. They tried to raise money from the private sector and the private sector turned them away. This is exactly the point we are talking about. If people who have the wherewithal and are willing to put forward serious amounts of their own money still aren’t able to get money from the private sector, why should the NEF turn them away?

BDTV: What kind of return are you looking for from this investment and what are the investment criteria that the NEF looks at?

TM: Ordinarily, if we are extending a loan, as we did in this case, when we initially look at it, we will price it at prime and maybe there will be an additional amount that we will attach on top of that as well but, depending on the extent of what we call the empowerment dividend, we may reduce the pricing. So if, for instance, this is a venture, as it was in this case, that has a significant amount of women involvement, ownership and so on. Then, again, we will lower the pricing on that. If it’s a venture that is going to be developed in the rural area, where it is very difficult to get these types of opportunities, again, we will lower the pricing. So it very much depends on the specifics of each opportunity as to what the pricing would be but, on this one, it was at close to prime.

BDTV: Would you look to be repaid? Have you got a loan repayment plan?

TM: They have already started repaying it. This was a commercial deal with significant developmental benefits.

BDTV: Can you tell us about the moratorium that is now in place at the NEF, because I think that’s another thing — people who feel that they’ve got worthy businesses, maybe people who don’t have the same amount of capital in the first place, cannot get new loans from the NEF. What’s the status there?

TM: It’s important for people to understand that over the last 10 years, since the NEF has really been operational, we’ve invested just over R5bn. Of that R5bn, it’s gone into about 509 black ventures with black entrepreneurs. Sixty percent of those ventures are SMEs (small and medium enterprises) so it is really in the smaller types of opportunities, not these much larger investments at all. It’s in the R200,000s to R500,000s, that’s really our experience. It’s been very much broad based. What’s happened is that, over this time frame, we were now getting close to the point where we were going to run out of capital if we kept on investing at the pace we were investing, which is now close to R1bn per year. So, as a board, we have been engaged with government on recapitalising but those discussions are not going as quickly as we’d like simply because there are a lot of issues to consider. As a board, though, we decided that it was prudent for us to stop investing until we could resolve this funding issue.

BDTV: So you would need fresh injection for the NEF to carry on granting new loans?

TM: That’s exactly right.

BDTV: Would you not look to realise some of the loans that you have made or call them back?

TM: Yes, we have to do that. Part of the thing we looked at in making this decision was to take a look at how much cash we had in the books, unencumbered cash; how much we were investing into new investments, operational expenditure, all those sorts of things. We also looked at how much we expected to be coming in over this period of time, some of it from dividends in our MTN shareholding but also dividends and interest payments from our portfolio. All of those things, when we considered them, we figured out that there would be a gap and we needed to stop investing otherwise there would be trouble.

BDTV: Does the NEF have a finite future or will there be a point at which there is no longer any need for the NEF?

TM: If that time comes, I can tell you it is more than a decade away. What has happened in the most recent past is that other funders — other Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) — have actually withdrawn from the BEE funding space. The applications from entrepreneurs have increased significantly and the NEF is the only source now for them to receive this funding. So I don’t see how we are going to wrap up business at all.