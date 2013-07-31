BUSINESS DAY TV: Sanlam Private Investments

ALWYN van der Merwe is director of Sanlam Private Investments.

BUSINESS DAY TV: Market volatility is nothing new to investors, but with politicians and economic policy makers becoming increasingly involved in the markets, short-term uncertainty and risk is on the rise. Sanlam Private Investments addressed this in a briefing today. Director of investments Alwyn van der Merwe joins me now in studio.

Alwyn, I see you’re sticking to the mantra that most investment professionals and that you have, to look past the short-term noise if you’re a long-term investor. That noise is becoming increasingly loud and obviously today’s decisions have to be made on what you’re seeing today.

ALWYN VAN DER MERWE: Yes, that is certainly half true because it is important that investment managers should understand the macroeconomic context, but I think what is also true is that a lot of the macroeconomic context creates a lot of noise and it does have an impact on prices. So we simply just say that it’s very tough to forecast what short-term investment performance would be and the one relationship that we have established was a very good relationship between prospective investment performance and the starting price point, and that is quite important to us. So, in short, we think that valuation — what we like to call high prices or low prices — are very important for future or prospective returns expectations.

BDTV: Okay, so if you’re into the market at the moment you’re obviously looking for good-quality but cheap assets.

AvdM: Yes, that is, of course, true when you build a particular equity portfolio. If you look at the basket as a whole though, we had such good performance over the last 15 years in South Africa, in fact if you look at the last 10 years our market compounded 15% per annum in real terms over the last 10 years to the end of July.

BDTV: Is it adjusted for inflation?

AvdM: That is after we’ve subtracted inflation of 5.4%, which is the average inflation rate over that particular period. So the first point to make is, if you look at the local equity market as a whole, it is certainly not cheap at this particular point in time. If you break it down further into the various sectors, it is quite obvious for us that the industrial sector in particular, which has recovered significantly after the fallout in 2007-2008, that is the one sector that really looks quite expensive. If you work from a high price point and you put a normal price point in for your valuation 10 years out, you will find that the prospective returns are actually quite pedestrian.

BDTV: In that case, is there any value to be found in our equity market, even though we’ve had that re-rating a couple of months ago?

AvdM: On a longer-term perspective, you should answer that question from two sides. On the one hand, you should look at the valuation in terms of its own history; and secondly, you should also look at the asset class relative to the prospective returns of other asset classes like cash, like property or like bonds, and the work that we’ve done — and it’s simply a mathematical model that we’ve used — would suggest that we should expect a real return of roughly about 4% for equities per annum over the next year, in real terms.

BDTV: Which is still not bad.

AvdM: It’s still not bad but if you compare it with the previous decades it is the lowest if you back to 1960.

BDTV: So the money has been made.

AvdM: The money has been made — that is exactly the point. We started off the discussion talking about the shorter-term volatility and I don’t think that is necessarily going to disappear out of the market. So it does mean that if portfolio managers actively can use the volatility to their benefit that, firstly, they should generate additional returns by changing the asset allocation mix. So at times of weakness you bail early, you buy and not otherwise. Quite ofte people do it the wrong way around and, of course, then there’s the second dimension to it, and that is asset selection. It is always easy to look back but if you look back over the last 10 years you can identify a handful of shares that have just outperformed the market by a mile. The trick would be to discover those gems for the next 10 years.

BDTV: If you look at, across all asset classes, property has done very well over the past few years, bonds have done fantastically well and equities have done well. What’s left? Is it really just stock, down to stock selection?

AvdM: It is down to stock selection and sometimes, as I said, you might find that you get short-term spurts in either the equity market or the bond market and although you should keep your longer-term investment objective in mind, quite often tactically one should be able to on the margin change the mix in the asset allocation, and generating value by doing that, but my view is always that the big money is probably made in decent stock picks. I know it’s tough because quite often you’ve got to be contrarian to pick those shares and the risk is always that you might buy a value trap or two in the process.

BDTV: How much value do you destroy by jumping between asset classes?

AvdM: If you get it right, you will certainly not destroy value, you will add value. Our philosophy is that you’ve got to be quite clear in terms of the pattern of the market. In our own terminology, we like to think that local equities are still in a cyclical bull market so we try not to trade the shorter-term volatility because you often find yourself on the wrong end of the curve. In other words, you sell when the news is bad and you buy when the news is good and, by that time, the share market is up and you get it wrong. So, whilst we still think it’s a cyclical bull market and then we stick with a particular asset class, if we change that view, of course, then we will change the asset mix. I think you can add a lot of value getting that right but that is easier said than done.

BDTV: Now, if you’re factoring in 4% real growth for equities over the next 10 years or so, are you assuming certain outcomes from quantitative easing, from what happens in China, whether we have a hard or a soft landing and whether other emerging economies can also keep going?

AvdM: We simply said, if we look 10 years — and for most people 10 years is a long term — we believe that over longer term most time series or assets mean revert, so if they were expensive they will go to cheaper level and if they are cheap they will go to a more expensive level, and all those possible events that you’ve mentioned, those are important to understand the context. So sometimes you can understand why an asset class is expensive or not and sometimes they can sustain themselves over a 10-year period. If you look at the period going back to the 1990s, US equities went from not a cheap valuation, probably a fair valuation to a very expensive valuation, and it was because we had the IT boom and the IT bubble and that was the context. So sometimes it does even, over a sustained period, play a role but, more often than not, the most important variable that will determine the outcome — and we’ve tested that relationship — going back is your starting point, and that is price. In terms of our assumptions, what we just said — and that is a bit forward thinking — we simply said we would work in South Africa with inflation rate of 6% and if you look at the earnings growth for South African companies, the average earnings growth going back to the 1960s about 3% above inflation. So we’ve used that particular number, which is the average kind of number. We tried to get away from forecasting and simply looked at the only ‘known’ that we have and that is the price levels.

BDTV: How about offshore? Do you think it’s better quality? Do you think there’s better quality to be seen and found in other countries?

AvdM: We’ve done exactly the same exercise for US equities as a proxy for global equities and we think they’re probably fairly valued so we get a very similar outcome to South African equity. The one thing that I can say, if I scan our universe for value and I scan the offshore universe for value, it’s easier to find stocks offshore despite the fact that the baskets are not much different, in terms of overall valuation.