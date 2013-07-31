BUSINESS DAY TV: Hulamin

RICHARD Jacob is CEO of Hulamin.

BUSINESS DAY TV: Aluminium products group Hulamin has spent the first half of its financial year right-sizing the group, which looks to have paid off for the company, which reported an operating profit before exceptional items, and also the lag effect of weaker aluminium prices of a seven-year high. Joining me now in the studio is Richard Jacob, the CEO of Hulamin.

The right-sizing was, obviously, unfortunate because it has resulted in jobs and the cost to the business. Can you just elaborate on that and tell us why it was necessary to go through this process?

RICHARD JACOB: Hulamin’s performance over the last three or four years has not met expectations, certainly. We did a number of things, and one of the key things that we did back in 2011 is we did a benchmarking exercise — were our costs competitive and were they not, and what emerged, unfortunately, was that our head count was quite way over the top compared to our international competitors. In this climate, it’s very unfortunate to attack jobs and employment. We certainly would like to grow our employment rather than reduce it but unfortunately we identified the areas where we had excess numbers. So, what we did is, we offered voluntary severance packages right from the top to the bottom and if there is one small bit of good news here it’s that the vast majority of those affected and those that have left the company are volunteers, also a number of early retirements, but, as you say, in this climate, the last thing one wants to do is retrench.

BDTV: It comes at a cost to the business, but longer term, tell us about the state of the market. Is it still pretty tough? You mention a tough first quarter for the roll products. Overall, though, is it still hard out there?

RJ: What happened in the first quarter is that there was a flow-over from the last quarter of last year’s weak market conditions, particularly in the United States, and we need quite a balanced order book between plate, sheet and foil products in our business. Unfortunately, we didn’t have enough plate orders going into quarter one and what that resulted in was a few imbalances in our mix and that resulted in some rather unplanned bottlenecks, particularly in our cold-rolling area. Fortunately, we’ve managed to secure a better order book through quarter two and therefore, going into the second half of the year, our order book is full and it’s balanced, which is good news. What we’re seeing is that the United States had a firm tone to it for the first half of this year and it seems to be continuing. Also, what we’re seeing in Europe is that it seems that the worst is over, that sovereign debt crisis and all that uncertainty and the recession last year seem to be behind us. Certainly, from Hulamin’s point of view, our orders seem to have picked up a little bit.

BDTV: Do you think the weak rand has something to do with that or does it actually count in your disfavour?

RJ: The rand definitely helped in our favour. Being a majority exporter, we’ve suffered in recent years where our increases in selling price in dollars have been zero, the weakness in the rand has been nothing. So all these increases in inflation — wages go up at inflation plus three or four percent, our electricity cost has gone up as we all know by 16% a year, gas prices have escalated — so we’ve been in this margin squeeze. What we’re seeing now, in this last six months with this 13.5% weakness in the rand, is finally some relief on selling prices, which has been great news for us.

BDTV: But, I suppose, the other thing that you need is strong demand because if the rand does strengthen again then presumably you’ll be stuck in the old situation.

RJ: We need strong demand and certainly market conditions. We need market prices in dollars to firm up a bit, but also we need to focus on our own operation, extracting efficiency benefits and yield benefits and volume benefits out of our plant. We’re still short of our nameplate capacity and we’re tackling that with gusto, so we have a number of manufacturing excellence programmes in place that will help us to get further benefits out of the operation.

BDTV: So, when you talk about yield benefits and getting to full operating capacity, even though the market isn’t maybe as firm and robust as you’d like it to be for your products, will that actually help bring down the cost anyway, which will help flatter margins?

RJ: What is does is it reduces your unit costs and therefore your operating margin can grow a bit in flat market selling prices.

BDTV: You didn’t pay a dividend at the interim stage but do you think you’ll get to pay one at the full-year stage, and what are the conditions that would help you make that decision to pay out to shareholders?

RJ: For us, dividends are always high on the priority list of things that we would like to do. I think what’s very pleasing, in the first half we’ve secured a new funding package and so we’re very pleased to be able to have a balance sheet going into the second half that is better structured to our needs. So that’s one requirement that’s already in place — to be able to pay dividends. The second thing is to continue the good operating profit performance and generate cash, so we’ll need to release some cash from working capital. I think if those conditions are met, we certainly would look forward to resuming consistent dividend payments. Dividends are not something you want to pay once-off. We would like to continue it on an ongoing basis. I think there is a reasonable prospect of us paying a dividend at year end.

BDTV: What about the state of the aluminium market? There was a very interesting article over the weekend in The Times about Goldman Sachs and Glencore stockpiling aluminium in order to, I suppose to some extent, manipulate the aluminium market and drive up the short-term prices. How does this affect you? Does it have an impact on you?

RJ: The impact is somewhat indirect. What these banks and financial houses are doing is they own the warehouses and what they do is they also lock up the physical aluminium in the spot trade in these warehouses, and the forward price of aluminium relative to the spot price secures them a better return than the money market or bond market, so they’re making yield benefits which is a kind of an arbitrage. What it does though, it creates a short-term shortage in the spot market and it pushes up what is known as geographic premium — the premium over the London Metal Exchange that producers are prepared to pay on the demand side for aluminium. We obviously pay that through our metal purchases and, obviously, our customers are reluctant to pay that, so that does contribute somewhat to a squeeze on our margins but it is a factor and these margins, these geographic premiums are published, so in general nobody wants to pay a higher price but it’s a fact of life.

BDTV: So it’s not something that you would fight vociferously against?

RJ: What we fight vociferously for is passing these geographic premiums on to our customers.

BDTV: And you say they’re not necessarily willing to. Is that changing?

RJ: What happens is that in the market, fewer and fewer of our competitors are prepared to sell at prices that exclude the geographic premium so, generally, what happens is it pushes rolling margins up in line.

BDTV: The next six months, it looks like you expect better performance.

RJ: Yes, certainly. What we’ve seen over the last six weeks is better operating volumes coming out. With the right-sizing now behind us, we’ll see further controls over costs. We’ve got a good order book going into the second half. So we’re looking okay.