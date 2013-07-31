BUSINESS DAY TV: Brand SA to host SA Competitiveness Forum

PETRUS de Kock is research manager at Brand South Africa.

BUSINESS DAY TV: Brand South Africa will be hosting the inaugural South African Competitiveness Forum in October, that’s in an effort to improve our competitiveness and global reputation as a trade partner and investment destination. Government, business and civil society will all be involved in addressing competitive weaknesses in the economy. For more, we’re joined in the studio by Petrus de Kock. He’s the research manager at Brand SA.

Going through the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report and looking at the areas where South Africa is weak, and it’s infrastructure, labour market efficiency, health, primary education. Are these the issues that you’re going to be tackling at this conference, because those seem to be the issues that are holding our economy back at this stage?

PETRUS DE KOCK: I think the South African Competitiveness Forum is intended to do exactly that but also, on balance, to look at the areas where, as a country, we perform quite well. In our banking sector, in our macroeconomic environment, in a lot of areas in terms of competitiveness, especially when you compare us to emerging economies and developing countries, there are a lot of strengths in the economy. The Competitiveness Forum will be hosted on 30 October of this year and the intention with it is, as Brand South Africa in our international positioning work, in our international marketing work of the country, we need to have a very thorough understanding of what it is that the economy offers — where are the strengths, where are the weaknesses for us to build a more holistic understanding? Therefore, in the Competitiveness Forum, we break it up into five working sessions, which we can talk to in themes, and one of them will be on education, skills and labour in particular, to look at those kinds of issues and where we can improve as a country. The outcome of it, in the first instance, will be critical input for us as Brand South Africa to strengthen our international marketing efforts but then also to report to the executive authority, because we work with the Ministry for Performance, Monitoring and Evaluation in the Presidency. So that will also be key input, at executive authority level, in terms of the status of the country’s reputation.

BDTV: Do you have the buy-in of government, civil society and business for this? Are they going to send top-level representatives to this forum, because you actually need decisions made at the top level here?

PDK: When we launched last Thursday, 25 July, our minister, Collins Chabane, was present to emphasise the importance of the Competitiveness Forum. We are currently in discussions with several industry bodies, with the Department of Trade and Industry and other relevant ... the National Planning Commission is also critical in this process because we’re also aligning the Competitiveness Forum, in a way, to the objectives of the National Development Plan, so that we don’t speak on competitiveness in isolation from the bigger national long-term development framework. In addition to that, the working sessions at the Competitiveness Forum ... it’s not a typical conference. In preparation for that, in August and September, we will have input sessions where business and government stakeholders can assist us to identify some of those areas that on the day, the 30 October, we can put on the table and discuss. So that is quite a long process that we’re looking at. Post the conference, then we will identify areas where ... maybe if we can identify two or three critical areas that, as Brand South Africa in collaboration with other stakeholders, we can address, that would be key for us to improve that reputation and competitiveness in the long term.

BDTV: That’s important but, at the end of the day, as South Africans, we’re very good with dialogue, very good with putting policies on paper. We like talking, we’re great at that but I wonder about implementation. At the end of the day, when you are done and dusted and we’re talking about this a year or two from now, what would you like to have seen happen with this?

PDK: Number one: as I indicated at the beginning, the first level of input for us as an organisation is in our international marketing effort. So there’s a very direct link. It won’t just be talk, it will be whatever we can action on as an organisation in our international positioning and reputation management work that’s critical. In terms of the next level of the recommendations that we will get through the forum, it’s also a bit unpredictable. The themes that we’re going to be looking at are education, skills and labour, products and services, infrastructure, foreign direct investment, competitiveness and infrastructure. Those are all key underlying areas that support. It’s like infrastructure — with the national infrastructure development plan, we will bring that into the discussion to see how the infrastructure development plan can contribute to improving competitiveness and ultimately elevating the country’s reputation internationally. I fully agree with you and we share that sentiment, we don’t just want to host another talk shop. We want implementable, actionable ideas out of it that we can, as an organisation or in collaboration with be it business, civil society or other government departments, make real in terms of actively changing the areas that we need to improve.

BDTV: I can imagine that we have South African-specific issues that need to be addressed — the bottlenecks, the structural constraints we have to deal with. We also operate in a global village, so I am imagining that the international development concerns from the global economy will be addressed as well.

PDK: That’s very much in the context of our planning for the Competitiveness Forum. I think, in the 21st century, as a country we need to be prepared for more major economic shifts. We’ve seen that already in the past decade, just on the African continent in the context of the developing world, the Next 11, the Brics environment, that as an organisation the Competitiveness Forum is also located as a space where we can ... what are those international trends that impact on manufacturing in South Africa? What are the international trends that impact on something like products and services and how does that potentially shape the competitiveness of the landscape, and how can we then, as Brand South Africa, incorporate it in a way to understand those trends and then address and shift where we need to, to make it better, because ultimately our work is also there — improved international reputation contributes to development, GDP (gross domestic product) growth, investment.

BDTV: How does this influence your dialogue, then, when you after the forum go and speak to international investors, or potential international investors? Do you say, ‘these are our failings but this is what we’re doing to tackle them’?

PDK: Reputation is an interesting thing. The reputation isn’t changed by what you say, reputation is changed by the actions that you take. The action steps that we identify out of the Competitiveness Forum can also be confidence-building. If say, for example, around a theme like education, skills and labour, if we can identify one or two things in that space that we can actually address to enhance the level of skills in a specific sector, then that’s what we would want to try and achieve. I think also related to that is when we talk about country reputation. As an organisation, we look at the whole spectrum of things. We’re 50-million plus people in the country, in the first instance, and then you’ve got a major diversified economy. So, for us to understand the whole range of reputation issues, competitiveness issues, they require this kind of multi-sector, multi-stakeholder input. So that’s very critical in our mandate as Brand South Africa. We really believe in that. Twenty years of democracy is just around the corner so, for us, it’s also opening that very important space where South African business and experts can really lead a discussion.