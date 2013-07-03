Used-car prices fall at fastest pace in seven years

USED-car prices fell at their fastest rate in seven years in the second quarter, while new-vehicle prices rose despite the introduction of cheaper replacement models by some manufacturers.

With the rand’s 16% depreciation against the dollar since the start of the year expected to lead to further price rises for new cars, buyers are increasingly favouring used cars, data show.

Used-car prices fell 2.5% year on year in the second quarter of 2013, vehicle risk intelligence company TransUnion said on Wednesday.

That was its fastest year-on-year deflation rate since the third quarter of 2006, when used car prices fell by 2.9%, and marked the third straight quarter of falling prices for used cars.

By contrast, new car prices rose 3% year on year in the second quarter, after a 2.4% rise in the first quarter.

The used passenger vehicle market last experienced multiple consecutive deflationary quarters in 2008-09.

The price indices are calculated from data received by TransUnion on monthly sales returns from thousands of dealers throughout South Africa as well as vehicle financing registrations from all of the major banks and vehicle finance houses.

TransUnion senior vice-president Mike von Höne said the increase in new-vehicle inflation had come about despite some manufacturers having introduced replacement models at lower prices than previous-generation models.

In some instances, this was done to enhance the competitiveness of certain models against others in their categories.

"Despite the relatively good growth in the market volumes for new cars so far this year, affordability appears to be playing a greater role in consumers’ buying decisions," Mr von Höne said.

"With the continued low interest rates and excellent incentives manufacturers are offering on new vehicles, demand remains buoyant.

"However, consumers appear to be buying down with the vast majority of transactions happening at the lower end of the market.

"Affordability is equally important in the used-car market. The absolute demand for used cars has also remained good and despite some pressure on used-car prices and dealer margins, there has been an increased relative demand for used cars in recent months," he said.

The ratio of used to new cars financed appeared to be swinging back in favour of used vehicles. After dropping from 1.75 used cars for every new car financed in 2012, to 1.56 in the first quarter of 2013, the used to new ratio moved back to 1.70 in the second quarter.

"With the increasing gap between new and used vehicle price inflation, we would expect to see improving relative value in used vehicles," Mr von Höne said.

"The trend of increasing relative demand for used vehicles over new vehicles is likely to continue for the remainder of the year and could even be exacerbated by any further deterioration in consumer credit health."

The National Association for Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa said on Monday that new car sales had increased by 5.4% year on year in the first half of 2013 to 222,397 units.