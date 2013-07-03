New rules in business rescue help creditors

STARTING a business in South Africa is not for the faint-hearted. However, the quickly evolving business-rescue process is offering hope for owners and employees going through tough times.

Experts say it is only a matter of time before formal structures to finance companies in business rescue become popular, as new ground rules are being laid down by the courts which offer more certainty for creditors willing to take on the risk of financing a firm in trouble.

One of the more novel features introduced in the Companies Act in May 2011 was the concept of ensuring more businesses survive. Liquidation, in contrast, is the final nail in the coffin and is not a seamless process. The major problem to overcome is that in South Africa just over 60% of small businesses fail in the first two years and as many as 80% in five years.

The latest audit by the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission received on Tuesday, which captures data from last August, shows there have been 64 successful business rescue operations and 45 liquidations, with a success rate of 55% across businesses that have concluded their rescue operations at an average turnaround time of five-and-a-half months.

"The system was hampered previously when it came to getting finance — but the ranking of creditors makes it more attractive for a potential investor to come in and add capital to a business as they will rank higher than other creditors; and if the company should be liquidated, they retain that status," says Ravie Govender, a senior associate specialising in business rescue at Routledge Modise.

The order of preference during business-rescue proceedings was laid out in the recent case of Merchant West Working Capital Solutions in the South Gauteng High Court in May.

"This judgment changes the landscape in terms of post-commencement finance, as it makes it easier for business rescue practitioners to approach private equity investors, for example, and even foreign investors, who previously didn’t know where they stood if they put money in a company under business rescue," says Mr Govender.

Under section 135 of the Companies Act, post-commencement financiers are preferred in the order of preference created by the act.

A major issue not regulated by the act relates to where creditors — who are secured (as understood in insolvency law) prior to the commencement of business rescue — rank in the order of preference delineated by section 135 of the act.

"This judgment has, at least for now, settled the position of secured creditors (who were secured prior to the commencement of business rescue) during business rescue proceedings," says Werksmans Attorneys director Eric Levenstein.

According to statistics from the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission, there have been 935 efforts to start business rescue, including applications to court.

Mr Govender says no resolutions to start business rescue are rejected.

"This means that applications are not scrutinised, which may be the reason why so many business rescues fail," he says.

"The key problem was that lending houses were hesitant to lend money to companies under business rescue, as they did not know where they ranked and the act did not clearly outline their ranking during post-commencement," Mr Govender says.

What it does mean is concurrent creditors, such as the South African Revenue Service (SARS), rank lower down the list.

This is why SARS tried (and failed) to challenge its concurrent status in the SARS vs Beginsel No and Others case.

In this case, it was ruled that SARS would have no greater voting interest than the other concurrent creditors of the company.

This means that there is no basis on which SARS can impeach the voting procedure that is followed by the business rescue practitioners.

Mr Govender, however, believes that despite SARS’s status as a creditor, a rescued business is ultimately good for the receiver if more tax can be received down the line.

The average dividend received by creditors in liquidations varies and are dependent on what the total amount of creditors’ claims are versus the available money for distribution in the estate.

"In practice, it is rare for a creditor to receive a 100% return of what it is owed but it is not uncommon for creditors to receive anything from between 10c-50c back for every R1 they’re owed " Mr Govender says.

While SARS may appeal the ruling, there has been no word yet that this will happen. "The process rather requires a lot of negotiation ," Mr Govender says.

Bowman Gilfillan director Adam Harris says the implementation of business rescue is, without doubt, a factor which has contributed to a decrease in insolvencies.

The number of liquidations in May dropped by 51.7% compared with the same period last year.