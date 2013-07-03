National Development Plan is government’s ‘blank cheque’ for more taxation

"HALF-baked" solutions suggested by the National Development Plan (NDP) would do little to address the multiple challenges facing South Africa, says South African Institute of Race Relations CEO John Kane-Berman, in a fierce critique of what is now the Cabinet-endorsed blue print for the country’s future development.

The draft of his comprehensive analysis, which will be published in this month’s issue of the institute’s publication Fast Facts, is yet another attack on the plan, which has been roundly condemned by the Congress of South African Trade Unions and some of its affiliated unions.

According to Mr Kane-Berman, the NDP is a hotch-potch of contradictory ideas that have not been properly costed and are bound to fail. The lack of future scenarios for tax revenues, budget deficits or the public debt means that an endorsement of the NDP amounts to giving the government "a blank cheque for more taxation and more borrowing and probably for both".

Mr Kane-Berman says the plan merely tweaks the African National Congress’s "racial and interventionist policies", does not give due recognition to the role the private sector could play in addressing South Africa’s challenges, and fails to adequately address the single most important crisis facing South Africa, namely youth unemployment.

The plan, Mr Kane-Berman says, is "so hedged about with qualifications that it seems to be trying to appease all sorts of different constituencies, from foreign ‘greens’ through local unions to businesses demanding protection".

"The NDP has an equivocal approach to deregulation, a niggardly attitude to privatisation, and is inclined to blame some of the state’s own failings on ‘market failure’. As far as encouraging a thriving private sector is concerned, the NDP’s proposals amount to a damp squib," Mr Kane-Berman says.

Only private-sector-led economic growth could reduce poverty, unemployment and inequality, and help to achieve the NDP’s targets of creating 11-million additional jobs over the next 20 years, raise the rate of fixed investment from about 17% of gross domestic product to 30%, and lift the average annual rate of economic growth to 5.4%.

Mr Kane-Berman advocates a trimmed-down state, economic liberalisation and privatisation rather than the heavy regulation and state intervention proposed by the plan.

"The NDP actually fails to spell out the ways in which the private sector might be induced to invest on a much larger scale.

"There is no mention of substantial deregulation or privatisation. Proposals for liberalising labour law and lifting the regulatory burden on small business are heavily qualified," he says. There is no talk either of reversing the increasingly intrusive — and punitive — thrust of racial legislation. Indeed, the NDP wants "more robust" enforcement.

"This ‘ja-nee’ approach in fact characterises much of the document. Regulation has failed but the answer sometimes seems to be more of it, not less," Mr Kane-Berman says.

Higher input costs arising from carbon taxes, local procurement, and protection against cheap imports will undermine South Africa’s export potential and push up prices. The recommendation that social consensus on government policies be sought would merely give the trade union movement a weapon to filibuster and contradicts the urgency of the reforms the NDP proposes.

Another drawback to the plan, is the absence of a command centre to implement it, leaving Cabinet ministers to introduce policies that undermine the economy.