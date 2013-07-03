Hyprop tells Rosebank mall traders eviction still in force

HYPROP, the owner of Rosebank Mall, is preparing for yet another legal battle with Rooftop Market over its eviction from the mall. The property owner said on Tuesday it would oppose the relief granted against the eviction.

Rooftop Market has been opposing the closure of the market, which had reportedly put 400 traders out of business. The Arbitration Appeal Tribunal on Sunday ruled against Hyprop, saying it had no right to close the market. The traders’ lease expires in 2018.

According to court documents, Hyprop had contacted the traders through market management company B&B Markets in 2009 about moving the market to another part of the mall. However, a relocation clause in the lease agreement allowed the market to stay put.

In response, Hyprop terminated the lease agreement.

B&B Markets then launched an urgent high court application, and Hyprop followed suit with a counterapplication. To expedite the proceedings, Hyprop and the market agreed to have the matter heard by way of arbitration.

On Tuesday, Hyprop investor relations executive Nikki Cartrakilis-Wagner said the company would appeal against the ruling. "The award did not grant any relief on restoring the market. We considered the ruling and we will appeal in due course. It doesn’t say we must put them back in the premises," she said.

Traders first heard of the closure via text messages sent by B&B Markets director Bradley Fisher, two days before the weekly Sunday market was to take place.

Not every trader got the message and when some arrived at the market on April 7, they were greeted by a sign announcing the market’s closure. They were allegedly refused access to the premises by mall security guards.

Mr Fisher said Hyprop had broken the law and should face the consequences. "We are busy consulting with our legal advisers.

"We won the appeal; they (Hyprop) won’t be allowed to move us. This was the final. The landlord will have to make the plan to accommodate us," Mr Fisher said.