COMPANY COMMENT: Sappi’s new cellulose drive no pulp fiction

SAPPI’s drive to deliver 1.3-million metric tonnes a year of chemical cellulose is already in startup phase, with its Ngodwana mill in Mpumalanga and the Cloquet mill in Minnesota soon to begin commercial production.

The high-margin product is found in textiles, cellophane wrap, pharmaceuticals, detergents, cosmetics, nappies and foods.

Ngodwana will produce 210,000 tonnes a year of dissolving wood pulp, with the Cloquet mill making 330,000 tonnes a year of the highly purified form of cellulose.

This will complement the nearly 800,000 tonnes a year of "specialised cellulose" already made at Sappi’s Saiccor mill near Durban. Built in 1952, it was the first in the world to produce dissolving wood pulp from eucalyptus timber, which the company says revolutionised the industry. In 2008, nearly $500m of expansion projects increased capacity to what it is today, meeting about 15% of world demand.

The group, already the world’s largest maker of dissolving wood pulp, will now grow its market share. Sappi sells the specialised cellulose to converters, particularly manufacturers of viscose staple fibre used in clothing and textiles. Much of this will be shipped to China, Indonesia and India, where it will be processed into the breathable, soft fabrics preferred by a rising middle class.

Ngodwana and Cloquet will still be able to make paper. Sounds like the best of both worlds.

...

THIS week Vodacom’s parent company Vodafone entered into a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) partnership with UK retailer Sainsbury, an arrangement similar to Cell C’s relationship with Virgin Mobile in South Africa.

But, unlike in Europe and North America, MVNO partnerships have not enjoyed much success in South Africa — Virgin Mobile has struggled to penetrate the market, although Cell C has benefited from higher sales and traffic on its network.

Perhaps the local market has not reached the level of sophistication of developed markets, which tend to be more segmented in terms of lifestyle and usage patterns. MVNOs usually target such market niches through association with other products or activities. Cell C’s branding partnership with Red Bull, which includes access to premium Red Bull content, is the closest to this in South Africa.

Research firm Informa says operator margins for MVNO businesses in developed markets can exceed 50%, while own retail operations barely reach 25%.

Unsurprisingly, it expects more MVNOs, which means it is probably just a matter of time in South Africa.

...

THE figure published on Tuesday for the number of Altron preference shares Coronation can elect to receive for every Altech share it owns was incorrect. The correct number is 2.2.

• Dave Marrs edits Company Comment (marrsd@bdfm.co.za)