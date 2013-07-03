Business Partners sets aside R1bn for SME development

SMALL and medium-sized enterprise (SME) risk finance company Business Partners has set aside R1bn for SME development in its next financial year.

The SME sector has been highlighted as a necessary jobs driver and economy booster in the government’s blueprint for socioeconomic development, the National Development Plan.

South Africa wants to cut its unemployment rate to 15% by 2020 from the existing 25%.

The company’s latest announcement comes weeks after the Small Enterprise Finance Agency said it wanted to approve R815m in funding for 15,129 SMEs for the 2013-14 financial year, up from R560m in 2012-13. That would fund an estimated 18,311 jobs.

Business Partners executive director Christo Botes said on Tuesday the company’s main goal would be to further develop the SME sector by financing SME undertakings and providing business infrastructure, advice and aftercare service.

"Despite the challenging economic environment, we are finding that South African SMEs are still growing and there is still an appetite for SME finance. For this reason we are aiming to achieve finance approvals of over R1bn over the financial year," Mr Botes said.

In the 12 months to March this year, Business Partners earned a total income of R428.5m, 6.2% higher than in the previous year.

"Fewer of our clients are in financial distress. We are also seeing more companies sign on," Business Partners MD Nazeem Martin said.

Mr Botes said to ensure long-term sustainability, an enhanced development effect and more profit, there had been a slight change in the company’s investment strategy.

"Annually, new funds will be split approximately between real assets at 50%, being property investment … joint ventures and financing of owner-occupied properties; traditional family-owned, lifestyle small and growing businesses at 40%, and high impact and risk deals at 10%," Mr Botes said.

He said that in the financial year a major focus would be on its latest development, a venture capital fund for entrepreneurs with businesses, concepts, products or services with high-growth potential.

"Our R400m venture fund launched late last year is testimony to our belief in the potential of the South African community of entrepreneurs, despite the difficult times we may be facing," he said.

Some analysts believe SMEs are coming increasingly under pressure. The country’s labour laws are being amended in a process that is set to tighten them further by the end of the year.

This could make hiring and firing difficult and expensive when compared with other developing — and even some highly developed — countries, according to Adcorp labour analyst Loane Sharp.

"Small businesses are facing very tough times. The regulatory burden is increasing, particularly observance of labour laws — 81% of Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration cases in 2012 targeted small businesses," Mr Sharp said.