Business confidence remains weak

BUSINESS confidence as measured by the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) was little changed in June, remaining at weaker levels and indicating the continuation of a depressed business climate.

Sacci’s business confidence index (BCI), which is market-influenced and accounts for economic and other developments that have a bearing on the business mood in South Africa, fell to 90.2 from 90.4 in May, the chamber said on Wednesday.

Sacci said although the index remained virtually unchanged in June compared with May, developments in the domestic economy still adversely affected business confidence.

Of the 13 subindices monitored, only manufacturing and buildings construction were positive compared with May.

Eight of the 13 subindices, including exports, imports, vehicle sales, retail sales and share prices, were negative while three were unchanged.

The strong positive change in manufacturing output was better than expected, according to Sacci.

The financial subindices on balance turned negative in June with no month-on-month positive effect on the index.

In June 2012, the BCI was 4.7 index points higher at 94.9 while the average of 91.7 for the BCI in the first half of 2013 was four index points below the average of 95.7 in the first half of 2012 and was the lowest first-half average since the 86.3 for 1999, Sacci said.

Current BCI levels are in sharp contrast to the average of 119.5 for the first half of 2006.

On a year-on-year basis, the mood was slightly upbeat.

The year-on-year movements of subindices showed positive trends in manufacturing output, new vehicle sales and construction of buildings activity.

The financial environment was uncertain, with three of the six financial subindices affecting business activity negatively measured year on year.

Six of the 13 BCI subindices had a positive effect year on year on the BCI.

Sacci said it remained concerned about the capacity of the domestic economy to contend with the prospect of higher inflation, economic stagnancy in a variety of sectors and further constraints on access to liquidity.

The US Federal Reserve’s announcement that its liquidity enhancement programme, or quantitative easing (QE), could be slowed in the near future is likely to affect access to liquidity.

"An improperly implemented reduction in QE would have a profound effect on financial markets and on the flow of global investment funds," Sacci said.

"Businesses in emerging markets must be prepared to accommodate a reduced liquidity environment as much of the QE liquidity found its way to emerging economies’ capital markets," it said.