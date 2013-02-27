The curious case of Sherbourne Capital

* The first version of this story stated that the Takeover Regulation Panel had referred a case of fraud involving Sherbourne Capital to the police. In fact the case involves Decaweb, the main shareholder of Sherbourne, its directors and attorney Carl Springies. Investors Monthly apologises for any inconvenience caused. Below is a corrected version of the story.

JSE-listed penny stock Sherbourne Capital’s main shareholder is being investigated by police for fraud after the Takeover Regulation Panel referred a case to the specialised commercial crimes unit. Minority shareholders and potential business partners have been sold a yarn about cash resources which appears to be fake.

An investigation by Investors Monthly has revealed serious questions about the financial affairs of Sherbourne and its funders, which have used promises of offshore funding from a dubious Singapore-based company to strike a deal to buy a controlling stake in an ambitious local mining explorer.

Decaweb, which bought into Sherbourne in 2012, also used an attorney to guarantee it had funds to buy out Sherbourne shareholders in a transaction a year ago, a guarantee that now appears not worth the paper it was printed on. In so doing it has made a mockery of JSE listing rules and the Companies Act.

While the numbers involved are relatively small — only in the millions — what makes it more egregious is that a key instigator has a history of involvement in much larger companies that have collapsed under allegations of fraud.

The story starts a year ago with former AltX-listed technology business IFCA Tech. The company had seen its operating business decline for years, so decided to wring out what remaining value there was by offering itself up as a shell for someone looking for a JSE listing to reverse into it. There was an assessed tax loss in the business that provided some value.

Via brokers Watermark Securities, the company was introduced to Connie van Nieuwkerk, who said she had investors looking to obtain a listing via a reverse takeover. A circular was duly drawn up offering IFCA shareholders 8c/share, meetings were held to approve the transaction and all appeared done and dusted.

But there were some curious features to the shareholder circular. All takeover offers have to come with a guarantee that the bidder does in fact have the funds in hand. In this case the bidder was Decaweb, the entity that was buying out minority shareholders. Under the old companies act, that could be issued by a bank or legal firm. The circular duly had such a guarantee, from a “Carl Spingies Attorneys”, which said it was holding sufficient funds for the buyout in trust.

A Google search for Carl Spingies Attorneys gets only one hit — for a liquor licence application, hardly the legal background usual in JSE-listed company takeovers. In fact, IM has discovered, at the time of issuing the guarantee, Carl Spingies had been suspended by the Law Society of the Northern Provinces and was subsequently removed from the roll of practising attorneys for various misdeeds.

Needless to say, the money Spingies claimed was being held in trust did not exist and shareholders have not received their 8c/share, nor the 15,5% interest due. The Takeover Regulation Panel has investigated and decided to refer a case on Spingies and Sherbourne to the police.

The next curious feature of the offer circular was a claim that the company (at this stage called IFCA, but shortly to be renamed Sherbourne) had a “$100m Special Private Placement Agreement with Singapore-based investment fund Equity Partners Fund SPC”. That sounds impressive.

This claim gave shareholders comfort that the company had a rosy future, with its intention to invest in good companies and become a serious operator. It has been key to Sherbourne’s subsequent activities, including the acquisition of a controlling stake in Arkein International, a small black empowerment firm with big ambitions to become a major mining explorer.

The problem is that the Equity Partners Fund appears to be a scam. It is headed by Alvin Donovan, who claims on his Linkedin profile to be “a founder of the hedge fund industry”, best-selling author, fluent in seven languages (including “Australian”) and a lethal martial arts practitioner. He also has his own blog, though on examination every entry is a cut and paste from elsewhere and appears designed to place top on any Google search for his name. His effort to manipulate Google results makes sense once you find some of the press articles about him.

The most colourful is an investigative article in the Sydney Morning Herald, published weeks before IFCA’s circular. Despite Donovan’s claims to have raised over $1,5bn for new ventures all over the world, the SMH could not find a single successful capital raising.

Instead it found numerous companies from Hong Kong to Zimbabwe that complained of having paid Donovan $15,000 in fees, but never having received a cent in promised capital. SMH reckons Donovan’s strategy is to find companies needing capital on the web, extract $15,000 from them by boasting of his impressive abilities, then deliver nothing. But he does provide companies with impressive-looking documents and press releases about Equity Partners’ role, which could well be useful to them, even if no funds are ever intended to arrive.

The $100m funding line Sherbourne claimed to have was immediately suspicious. The IFCA/Sherbourne balance sheet had just R7,000 in cash on it and was losing money. Hardly the sort of business that would attract such funding. But despite the press coverage, Sherbourne pushed ahead as if it really did have millions of dollars on the way from Equity Partners Fund. In October 2012 it announced on the Stock Exchange News Service its first major transaction since the reverse listing (which had still not been paid for), to acquire 51% of Arkein.

Mauritius-registered Arkein is a mining explorer that needed funding for its projects. A week later it announced that the acquisition would be funded via the Equity Partners Fund facility. It set out a schedule of five monthly cash payments totalling $3.75m, with the first tranche to be paid three days later, on 26 October 2012.

Further payments would take place through a share issue and later a control premium would be paid, so that all told the deal would cost $9.6m. But when IM inquired this month with Arkein CEO Donovan Chimhandamba, he confirmed that no cash had been received from Sherbourne to date, saying the process was “sensitive”. He added: “We have been giving them a chance to rectify the situation,” and said Sherbourne was trading under cautionary and he could not say any more. He did confirm, though, that Arkein had relied on the Equity Partners Fund facility in accepting the offer from Sherbourne.

IM sent questions about these issues to Sherbourne’s CEO, Sagie Van Niekerk. When asked if Equity Partners had delivered any cash, he described a complex formula to determine the funding as a function of Sherbourne’s share price and that “we see the facility as later-stage funding when [our] share price is at higher levels”. That appears to mean that in fact Equity Partners had delivered no cash. On whether the Arkein transaction has concluded, he said: “The Arkein transaction is at a significant and sensitive stage and the market will be informed in due course (we’re trading under a cautionary)”. Again, that sounds like a no.

On the still outstanding 8c/share (now closer to 10c with interest), Van Niekerk said :“One shareholder defaulted on another. In terms of payment, the company is assisting minorities in getting settled and an announcement will be made shortly.” The whole point of the guarantee that the Takeover Panel requires is to prevent such defaults.

And then there is the curious role of Connie van Nieuwkerk. Three independent sources say they had assumed she was financial director of Sherbourne, but in fact she is not listed as a director.

Our sources say she takes the lead in any discussions about financial arrangements. Van Niekerk says she is “a consultant” to Sherbourne. The only formal link IM could identify was that Van Nieuwkerk is the sole director of an entity called Festisat, which is the fourth-largest shareholder in Sherbourne with 5%.

That Van Nieuwkerk has no formal role in Sherbourne may well be prudent, at least from a PR point of view. She gained notoriety as the financial director of both African Dawn and Alliance Mining, which at their peak each had a market capitalisation on the JSE of more than R1bn.

But both companies achieved the remarkable feat of collapsing into serious financial trouble within weeks of each other in 2010. Alliance Mining is now in liquidation while African Dawn is limping along, a shadow of its former self. Both were subject to forensic investigations which have been referred to the police and prosecutors amid claims of systematic fraud and financial manipulation. The Financial Services Board is investigating the financial disclosures of both companies with a view to fraudulent misrepresentations.

It looks like IFCA’s former shareholders and Arkein’s current shareholders have been spun a yarn from the same copy book.

• This article was first published in Investors Monthly.