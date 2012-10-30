SA’s growth still under threat from global shocks, warns Reserve Bank

THE probability of financial shocks from global developments "remains high", threatening South Africa’s growth outlook, the Reserve Bank has warned.

In its twice-yearly monetary policy review, the Bank said short-term indicators suggested that economic growth in the third quarter of this year would be lower than during the second quarter.

This pointed to a "somewhat more pessimistic" near-term growth outlook, the Bank said.

It expects the economy to grow 2.6% this year and 3.4% next year — above the Treasury’s latest estimates of 2.5% and 3%, respectively.

Industrial unrest in the mining sector would also curb growth, and suggested that employment prospects would worsen in the third and fourth quarters of this year, the Bank said in its review.

"The impact will be exacerbated if confidence weakens significantly in other sectors of the economy," it said.

The Bank downplayed risks to the inflation outlook, despite news that headline consumer inflation rose to 5.5% in September from 5% in August.

A weaker exchange rate, future wage developments and food and oil prices were the main upside risks, but they would be offset by weaker confidence and growth, it said.

"The risks to the overall inflation forecast are assessed to be more or less balanced," the Bank said.

It sees inflation staying inside its 3%-6% target range to the end of 2014, converging at about 5% between 2013 and 2014.

Core inflation, which excludes food, petrol and energy, was expected to "remain well contained", the Bank said.