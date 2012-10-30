Proudly SA says ‘buy local’ accord is paying off

THE local procurement accord, signed by the government, business and labour last year, is beginning to bear fruit, with key stakeholders in the economy making "serious" commitments, says Proudly South Africa CEO Leslie Sedibe.

The signatories pledged to purchase more goods and services from South African producers to an "aspirational target" of 75% in an effort to enhance industrialisation and boost job creation.

The Western Cape government, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in the province, the Cape Chamber of Commerce, the City of Cape Town and Proudly South Africa signed a "buy local" pledge yesterday and gave an undertaking to make a "conscious effort" to sustain and create employment.

Speaking on the sidelines of the local procurement conference on Monday, Mr Sedibe said the signing of the pledge would help to ensure that "we influence procurement practices at provincial and local level".

"The local procurement accord signed last year was signed at a national level … we need to make sure that we trickle down whatever the parties have agreed on at national level," he said.

Mr Sedibe said there were several developments which illustrated that the local procurement accord was beginning to make a difference.

"The government is saying through our state entities … they will support the local procurement accord," he said.

"We have seen the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, for example, with rolling stock purchases (making) a significant commitment to ensure that the bid documents themselves spell out the localisation issue."

Mr Sedibe said municipalities such as Tshwane were also insisting on localisation in bid documents for the manufacture of electricity meters.

"There is a consciousness in many other sectors that is beginning to build … we need to pay attention to supporting South African companies and business. There is a gradual change in mind-set of most procurement officers," he said.

"We will be going throughout the country to remind people about this agreement. We want to make sure that, on the ground, there is meaningful commitment. Government, across all spheres, has undertaken to make sure that there is a significant uptake of local products."

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille told the conference that the city was making strategic investments that would help grow the local economy and support the job-creation role of the private sector. She said the city was determined to utilise local industry wherever possible in its procurement processes, especially in employment-intensive industries, such as the textile sector.

"To this end, in the calendar year thus far, the city has spent close to R19m on local procurement for clothing," she said. A Cape Town company had won the R660m tender to provide the first 190 nine-metre buses required for the MyCiTi bus services.

Cosatu Western Cape secretary Tony Ehrenreich said that because Chinese products were heavily subsidised, it was always going to be tough for local products to compete.

He said the government needed to sign an agreement with China which emphasised the need to protect local industries.