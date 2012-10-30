Companies

Census: undercount still in double digits

30 October 2012 - 11:36 AM Karl Gernetzky
Statistician-general Pali Lehohla. Picture: SAPA
Statistician-general Pali Lehohla. Picture: SAPA

THE 2011 census has registered a 14.6% undercount of South Africa’s population, despite R3bn being spent, three times bigger than the 2001 census.

While Statistics SA is unable to reach every individual, statistician-general Pali Lehohla had previously acknowledged that Stats SA had "lost the plot" with the 17% undercount in 2001 — one in six people.

Mr Lehohla said on October 31 2011, as the census reached its official conclusion and entered its "mop-up phase", that the double-digit undercount would be "a thing of the past".

The 1996 census had a 9,6% undercount.

In 2011, the Western Cape registered the highest omission rate for both individuals and households, at 18% and 17% respectively.

Limpopo has the best coverage, with an omission rate of 10% for individuals and 9,6% for households.

The second-highest omission rate for individuals is in KwaZulu-Natal, at 16.7%, followed by Mpumalanga at 15.5% and North West at 14.9%.

With Sam Mkokeli

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Treasury swoops on Eskom cash paid to Guptas' ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Sanral looks to toll alternatives
Companies
3.
What’s threatening Stuttafords’ rescue?
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Power utility Eskom will seek waivers on nuclear ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Zero tolerance for ‘zama zamas’ as Sibanye ...
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.