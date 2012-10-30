Census: undercount still in double digits

THE 2011 census has registered a 14.6% undercount of South Africa’s population, despite R3bn being spent, three times bigger than the 2001 census.

While Statistics SA is unable to reach every individual, statistician-general Pali Lehohla had previously acknowledged that Stats SA had "lost the plot" with the 17% undercount in 2001 — one in six people.

Mr Lehohla said on October 31 2011, as the census reached its official conclusion and entered its "mop-up phase", that the double-digit undercount would be "a thing of the past".

The 1996 census had a 9,6% undercount.

In 2011, the Western Cape registered the highest omission rate for both individuals and households, at 18% and 17% respectively.

Limpopo has the best coverage, with an omission rate of 10% for individuals and 9,6% for households.

The second-highest omission rate for individuals is in KwaZulu-Natal, at 16.7%, followed by Mpumalanga at 15.5% and North West at 14.9%.

With Sam Mkokeli