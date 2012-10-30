Census data on your iPhone or iPad

STATISTICS South Africa is "leading the world" by making the results and data of the 2011 census available on a new application, or app, for the iPhone and iPad, according to Bill Hoggarth, director at Dataways, the business intelligence provider that helped develop the app.

The Roambi app, which is free to download, was demonstrated by Minister in the Presidency Trevor Manuel and statistician-general Pali Lehohla at the release of the census data in Pretoria on Tuesday.

"This is the first time to our knowledge that anyone in the world has used the Roambi presentation layer to release the value of a census to its population," Mr Hoggarth said.

The app provides users with an interactive way of viewing the census data and helps them "drill down" to the information they need.

Users can represent data in a number of ways alongside commentary and search for more detail within each category or geographical area, "bringing the data behind the commentary to life".

"The big difference with the app is that you’re able to interact with the data in a way that a static device or publication would not be able to do," Mr Hoggarth said.

Statistics SA also intends to use the platform to publish its future gross domestic product, inflation and other figures.

Mr Manuel said it was important to use data "as important as the census" and make it available to the widest cross-section of society.

Such technology would change how South Africans accessed information and improve their decision-making, he said, adding that the "technological breakthrough" would also strengthen democracy by enhancing accountability.