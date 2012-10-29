South African CEOs’ confidence falls

CONFIDENCE levels among CEOs in South Africa dropped 3.5 points in the third quarter of this year to 61.3 points, amid a worsening investment and economic climate, according to a survey released on Monday by the Young Presidents’ Organisation (YPO), a nonprofit global network representing 20,000 CEOs.

In a statement, the organisation said the low confidence in South Africa dragged down the overall confidence level of CEOs in Africa, which dropped 4.4 points to 61.2 points and erased gains made in the past 12 months.

"The YPO Global Pulse Confidence Index for Africa plunged 4.4 points in the third quarter to 61.2, erasing most of the gains it made over the past 12 months; this time last year, the index stood at 60.1," the YPO said.

The index climbed gradually in 2012, the organisation said, until July, when it reached 65.6, only to fall back again in October.

"It now sits 1.3 points above the Asia index, when over the past three quarters it had averaged more than three points higher. As has been the case for the past 10 quarters, it is also higher than the global reading (59)," it said.