Time for cautious optimism

JEREMY Gardiner is from Investec Asset Management.

SUMMIT TV: The JSE is trading in record territory, the rand looks like it’s settling to a new depreciated level and South Africa has had two downgrades on the uncertain economic outlook, so investors could be forgiven for feeling perplexed right now. Jeremy, why is the JSE still trading at record levels?

JEREMY GARDINER: Every day it’s for a different reason — a couple of days ago it was because the rand had weakened, so the rand hedges drove the JSE up, currently the world is excited because the Spanish have finally asked for a bail-out which means hopefully we can keep Spain alive a little longer — so as a result the market is feeling a little better and it’s up again.

STV: How much foreign money is coming in to South Africa?

JG: For the past couple of weeks foreign money has been going out — they got a fright with what they saw here.

STV: So where is the buying coming from?

JG: It depends — it could be different areas like fund managers picking up shares, foreign fund managers coming in at some stage. It’s certain areas of the market that are going up — it’s not a broad market rise.

STV: What are the trading volumes? Is this a thin wedge that’s sent the JSE into record territory?

JG: I’d imagine so.

STV: The two downgrades have impacted sentiment and how external parties see us...

JG: Yes, but I think we sometimes beat ourselves up unnecessarily — we are not the only country in the world that’s been downgraded as almost every country in the world has been downgraded like Germany, the UK, the US and France. It does impact sentiment towards us and we do need to make certain we don’t get more downgrades because we are two levels above junk. Junk doesn’t mean it’s not worth anything — it just means that unit trusts, pension funds can’t buy your debt any more so we need to make certain we don’t go there. We can’t always beat ourselves up if things go wrong...

STV: It sounds as if you’re downplaying the seriousness of those downgrades...

JG: I’m not downplaying it at all — what I’m saying is that it is tough out there, and this is the worst recession since the 1930s. It’s a tough economic climate and countries are being downgraded across the world. We have problems that are specific to ourselves that we need to address — we need to make sure that the right people are in the right jobs — but there’s also a lot of things we don’t have that are going on overseas. We are not the only country where people are striking at the moment as there’s strikes across the world. South Africans are quick to forget we are not bankrupt — we do not need a bail-out and our banks are strong. That is important...

STV: Are you optimistic?

JG: I’m cautiously optimistic on the world, and on South Africa I will become more optimistic if we start to make the right decisions as there’s things we can fix quite quickly in this country, like education, where we need to put the right people in the right jobs because we can’t allow it to keep drifting.

STV: So you’re in a state of cautious optimism. Let’s talk about bigger problems in the world like being in the last leg of the global financial crisis that’s proving very long indeed.

JG: The Americans are finally showing signs of coming right with their housing market recovery gaining traction — that’s very important because they can’t recover without the housing market recovery. The level of foreclosures is at a five-year low so that’s very important and unemployment is below 8% for the first time in 43 months. The eurozone is not quite as positive, at minus 0.8% this year and next year probably flat. Spain is getting a bail-out and Greece has cash-flow problems but at least they’ve said they will buy stricken bonds from the stricken countries so no one has to go bankrupt any more as there is a buyer of last resort coming through.

STV: Is this just papering over? Spain is going to get a rescue — for now...

JG: They’re going to get a rescue — but they have confidence problems. They rescued the banks, pumping €100bn in, but that doesn’t help. Confidence needs to improve and it has — and the fact that they’re going to buy bonds of stricken countries is going to help a lot. A few months ago a colleague of mine who was with the International Monetary Fund for 35 years said he was appalled by what was going on in Europe, where he said it looked like there was no "adult supervision" where we are now looking at the authorities coming together with a concrete plan, (US Federal Reserve governor) Ben Bernanke coming with quantitative easing three and (European Central Bank president Mario) Draghi offering to buy up the bonds so the necessary is being done.

STV: They’re spending trillions on this — but what are the longer-term implications? First there’s inflation...

JG: Inflation, particularly in places where they are printing money — but that can also help. If inflation goes up that makes the debt seem less, particularly in a place like the US. There will be inflation ramifications and there’s the "paying it all back" ramifications where those who borrowed the most money are going to take that much longer to come through this. One must also remember this is not a global financial problem as the developing world is doing nicely, with China growing reasonably well having slowed to around 8% gross domestic product growth. They’re not anywhere near the 3% or 4% that some commentators were threatening at the beginning of the year.

STV: So it’s a balance sheet problem where it would be more serious if it were an income problem. When will we see a recovery in the slow growth in China?

JG: A hard landing would be 6% but people were saying 3% and 4% at the beginning of this year. That would be a crash landing. If China crash lands everyone else crash lands with them. Standard & Poor’s came out recently saying there’s a lot of powder left in their stimulation keg and they see China growing at 8.2% next year. They have elections in November so they will probably come with some stimulus after the elections — they normally wait for the new government to come in and then they announce so the new government looks good and that will get growth going a bit.

STV: That will help South Africa...

JG: That will help the global economy.

STV: Also, the JSE. What is the road ahead for the JSE?

JG: I’m not a fund manager — but if you speak to our fund managers they’re finding more opportunities overseas than they are in South Africa. That’s also very important — we have to be careful to mix emotions with investment decisions. Don’t avoid Europe and the US as there’s lots of opportunities in those equity markets — there’s a lot of bad news priced in, and sometimes one has to go where nobody else wants to tread to make money, like South Africa in the late 1990s when everyone wanted to be in the US and dollars. Since then the American market has gone down 25% in real terms. The FTSE is down 20% where South Africa is up 198%.

STV: In the ideal portfolio what would the split be between foreign and local equities?

JG: You’ve got to be spread across the world — the South African market has done nicely and South African retailers have done incredibly well, but it can’t carry on like that forever. You have to look at some of the equity markets around the world that have been hammered. Perhaps look at global brand names that get their earnings from across the world, from the emerging markets to the developed markets, because then you get the growth from both.

STV: Any quick opportunities on the JSE?

JG: I’m not sure at the moment — you’ve got to tread carefully at this moment. The fact that the world seems to be recovering does not mean that potholes are not there. It’s still dangerous out there so tread carefully and you should be fine.

