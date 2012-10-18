No room for vanity projects, says Gordhan

THE financial constraints facing South Africa meant "vanity projects" were not appropriate now, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said this week in written reply to a parliamentary question.

His comment on plans by the SABC once again underlined the belt-tightening approach the Treasury will in all likelihood adopt in the medium-term budget policy statement, which Mr Gordhan will release on Thursday, October 25.

He told Parliament’s standing committee on finance this week that the government needed to start cutting back on inessential programmes.

In a reply to a question by Congress of the People MP Juli Kilian, Mr Gordhan said the SABC management had to take "credible measures to stop wasteful and ill-considered projects and expenditure".

He said the Treasury had declined the SABC’s request in March for an amendment of the government guarantee targets because it had not adequately addressed the issues that created financial instability, such as cost escalations in excess of revenue growth.

Also, the minister said, the downward revision in the targets increased the risk to the government arising from the guarantee.

"The SABC needs to demonstrate progress in achieving the original targets to which it committed," Mr Gordhan said. The SABC had not, for instance, achieved the target of reducing people costs to R1.5bn by March 2011.

Mr Gordhan said the SABC had submitted its business plan for a 24-hour news channel to the Treasury, which was considering the financial aspects.

The SABC had not finalised a shareholder’s compact based on the revised corporate plan and had only partially completed an implementation plan for the turnaround strategy.

It had, however, set up a team to address concerns raised by the auditor-general.