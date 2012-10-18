‘No horse sense’ in bidder’s stable

PURPLE Capital, a party showing interest in acquiring the unprofitable horse-racing business of Gold Circle Western Cape, had "no discernible experience or expertise in the administration or operation of a commercial horse-racing business", said Vidrik Thurling, chairman of Gold Circle Western Cape.

Mr Thurling on Wednesday testified before the Competition Tribunal that Purple Capital, when asked to do so, was unable to supply the names of candidates to manage the business if its acquisition bid were successful.

He was testifying during the second week of the review application by Gold Circle, the Thoroughbred Horseracing Trust and Kenilworth Racing for the approval of their transaction. The Competition Commission earlier this year prohibited the transaction, arguing it would lead to a reduction of competition.

The transaction came about after a fallout between Gold Circle Western Cape and Gold Circle KwaZulu-Natal. Mr Thurling said Gold Circle Western Cape had been loss-making in each of the past five years of operation within Gold Circle, with current losses amounting to R14m.

"There is no possibility that Gold Circle as a whole would be sold to any third party such as an equity owner or a corporation. Gold Circle members, and in particular the KwaZulu-Natal members, would not accept any form of incorporation.

"As little as 20% of those present and voting in KwaZulu-Natal can and will block any form of incorporation," he said in a witness statement to the tribunal.

The investment needed for infrastructure development would come to about R139m with additional finance and depreciation charges of R108m over five years.

The hearing continues.