Employees ‘have a role’ in rooting out corporate rot

WHILE governments and business authorities have worked together to enforce regulations and investigate corruption and white-collar crime, employees themselves had a role to play in eradicating workplace corruption.

This is according to multinational law firm Norton Rose, which hosted a seminar in Sandton on Wednesday on emerging trends in the global war on corruption.

Norton Rose employment and labour director Cora de Vries said the Protected Disclosures Act contained mechanisms to protect employees from "occupational detriment" when disclosing information about corruption.

"In these cases there’s often tension between the employee’s obligation of confidentiality to employer and the employee’s obligation to disclose impropriety. Once the employee is subjected to occupational detriment the protection of the act is triggered," Ms de Vries said.

She said disclosures occurred on different levels, and in good faith the information was not disclosed for personal gain and was indeed true.

Norton Rose partner Ruth Cowley warned that companies needed to be vigilant during corporate merger and acquisition activity.

"It’s broader than legal issues and goes back to value. For example, can the acquired company function without corrupt practice?" she said.

Norton Rose director Andre Vos said it was seldom regulators that put pressure on companies to perform due diligence in rooting out white-collar crime, but rather shareholders who wanted to protect their investments.

"We are seeing increased monitoring of audit rights, updated legislation and regulations, as well as pressure from state bodies on companies to do due diligence," Mr Vos said.