DA calls on Zuma to address Parliament on ‘economic crisis’

THE Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on President Jacob Zuma to address a joint sitting of Parliament on the economic crisis and has asked the parliamentary authorities to facilitate this.

"We can no longer allow the government to fiddle while the economy suffers," the DA’s parliamentary leader, Lindiwe Mazibuko, said in a statement.

She said South Africa needed bold leadership and a clear, growth-orientated plan to ensure the downturn in the economy was reversed.

"The president’s meeting yesterday (Wednesday) with key actors in business and labour to address the current challenges facing the economy should have yielded a more concrete plan to address the current economic crisis," said Ms Mazibuko.

"Instead, President Zuma delivered more of the same: a closed meeting and an announcement of a ministerial programme of action that was glaringly short on detail ... Agreements made behind closed doors are simply not acceptable."

Mr Zuma on Wednesday announced measures aimed at improving the country’s image, preventing strikes from spreading across the economy and at building social stability.

The strikes have led to two successive downgrades by ratings agencies, both citing concerns over South Africa’s long-term stability.

In what is called a "social pact", after a negotiating process involving several Cabinet ministers and business and labour organisations, it was agreed on Wednesday — as an immediate measure — that no further wage agreements would be reopened for renegotiation.

The government also promised a new policing strategy aimed at showing "the state is in control and visibly in charge", which it hoped would contain violence and intimidation.

However, Ms Mazibuko said Mr Zuma had to explain to South Africans and investors what he planned to do to reverse the downturn, and MPs should be provided with the opportunity to debate the plan publicly.

"Our national priorities of reducing widespread poverty and creating jobs cannot continue to be held hostage by factional infighting in the ANC’s tripartite alliance," she said. "South Africa’s economy must now take priority."

With Sam Mkokeli and Carol Paton