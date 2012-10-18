Adcorp revenue up 41%

RICHARD Pike is CE of Adcorp.

SUMMIT TV: Human capital group Adcorp Holdings released higher interim earnings to August — revenue jumping 41% to R4bn, diluted headline earnings per share rose 13% to 127c and the interim dividend rose 3c to 60c. Richard, can you tell us about the big jump in earnings?

RICHARD PIKE: The big jump in earnings is partly flattering given we did a big acquisition — we bought Paracon, which was a listed company that was subsequently delisted. Paracon came into the company on December 1 2011 so that bolstered earnings and revenue — but that said, we still had good organic growth in the group so I’m very pleased with the performance for the first six months.

STV: On the cost side?

RP: On the cost side we’ve also done well. If you look at our cost ratios relative to our income we’ve done really well so we’ve tried to contain that. We have ongoing initiatives around cost — that’s a big issue for us and we’ve outsourced a portion of our back office, creating shared services. If you look at our costs going forward, over the next couple of years we will see good savings, also economies of scale that will be good for margins.

STV: Have you already seen some integration benefits from your acquisition or not?

RP: It’s quite early days — it’s just under a year in terms of what they’ve done, but the contribution in terms of their management in terms of the greater group and their strategic inputs and what we’ve learned from them, and hopefully them from us, it has been a fantastic acquisition and the business is performing particularly well, which is great.

STV: Can you tell us about how the two business units have done? You refer to them as the blue-collar and white-collar sections...

RP: Blue collar is quite interesting — blue collar is the engine room of the group, if you like, and that’s where the big profit generation comes from. That’s done fantastically well if you look at the ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) contribution, where that’s all organic growth, growing 31%. The interesting thing around that is that was in the thick of the whole debate around labour broking, with the blue-collar, shop floor type work environment. Demand has been fantastic there. So there is a lot of uncertainty. If we look at the impending labour legislation and the Marikana shootings, as tragic as that was, it has created a lot of uncertainty at shop-floor level, and I think if we look clients have tended to favour contract labour and that’s been to our benefit.

STV: Do you think that will increase?

RP: I think there’s a couple of trends — unfortunately I think employment is going to be the casualty as far as Marikana is concerned, and there will be more contract workers...

STV: How bad is unemployment going to get?

RP: I think the other thing that’s going to happen — and we are already seeing that — is there’s going to be adoption of automation, mechanisation and offshoring. How bad can it get? I don’t know but definitely right now the signs are that people are very reticent to employ.

STV: That sounds extremely concerning.

RP: It is in a country that’s identified unemployment as the number one challenge. Everything that we seem to be doing is mitigating against creating jobs at the moment so it’s been a very unfortunate couple of months as far as industrial relations are concerned.

STV: You mentioned that there’s been greater clarity around labour broking — is this the end of the story?

RP: I don’t think it’s the end of the story — it might be the end of the legislative story. There is legislation that’s pending parliamentary approval that may happen at the end of this year or beginning of next year — but at shop-floor level there will still be quite a lot of pressure. It’s certainly an issue that comes up in wage demands and negotiations at shop-floor level that the unions don’t like the concept of contract labour so the battleground moves from a legislative one to on the ground...

STV: A temporary stay of execution?

RP: Absolutely.

STV: What about the white-collar businesses?

RP: White collar is less affected, the legislation only applying to blue collar...

STV: How did it do?

RP: Paracon is part of that and they did particularly well.

The balance of the business was quite stagnant but it has a focus in the financial services sector as well as telecommunications, where those sectors have been quite stagnant in terms of job creation so not that well.

Our permanent recruitment organisations have done particularly well so that’s very encouraging in a soft jobs market. They focused on things like engineering and IT, where there are skills shortages, so they have been able to buck the trend because of their positioning.

STV: Can you tell us briefly about your strategic alliance with the world’s second-largest human resourcing company, Randstad?

RP: We struck a formal alliance a couple of weeks back with Randstad, which is the world’s number two — if we look at what’s happening globally a lot of the bigger players are touting for business on a global scale with the multinationals that tend to use one or two providers across the world. One geography where they don’t have representation is Africa and Randstad has asked us if we would be their representative in this geography in Africa. We’ve agreed and the opportunities are great for cross-referred work.

STV: How does that work? Do you supply them with skilled labour?

RP: We are referred by them to a client in South Africa that would be the local representative of a global client of theirs — so it’s referred work, essentially.

STV: What is your outlook going forward with these strikes? How are you positioning Adcorp?

RP: It’s a soft jobs market, but our positioning is quite strong in terms of market share gains. There is definitely a rationalisation in terms of the number of players out there, and we are gaining market share with demand very strong.

There is a greater degree of adoption of technology and sophistication by our clients, with centralised procurement and the use of tenders. We are very well positioned for that so it is a market that favours the big reputable players such as ourselves, so I think that will be good for us. I think market share is there for the taking, and I’m quite enthusiastic about where we are positioned.

Some of the initiatives we’ve put in place — for example, on the costs side — should bolster our margins, and I think our revenues will continue to grow nicely over the next period and hopefully if there is an economic upswing over the next three to five years, once we consolidate our position from a market share point of view we will be in a great position to take advantage.

STV: What should businesses be doing with the labour unrest?

RP: It’s difficult. I think there is going to be more strife — a lot of turf wars at the local level that business needs to be aware of. There is an increase in the independent unions that are nonaffiliated, like Amcu as we saw in the Marikana strike. I think employers need to be very aware of what’s happening at shop-floor level, where the mainstream unions may not be representative of what’s happening at that level. I think businesses need to keep their ears close to the ground and be sensitive towards the demands of those workers.

STV: How should businesses deal with the huge income disparities in South Africa? Is it fair that chief executives get paid millions and rock drill operators R12,500?

RP: That’s always the debate. To me it’s a double-edged sword and it’s not always purely about wages — you can’t simply just increase wages. You have to increase wages and productivity. You want prosperity for all and an increase in wages but that is earned through productivity increases. I think that’s what’s been missing in this mining debate — there’s just been across-the-board huge increases in wages but no reference back to productivity. I think the negotiations that take place into the future should be very closely allied to productivity. Productivity improvements mean wage improvements and there is an increase in prosperity and we close that gap.

STV: If you have a job hold onto it...

RP: Absolutely.