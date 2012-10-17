South African retail sales surprisingly strong

GROWTH in South Africa’s retail sales was better than expected in August, suggesting that domestic consumer demand has not slowed as much as expected.

Retail trade sales increased by 6.4% year on year at constant prices, compared with a downwardly revised 2.9% (revised from 4.2%) increase in July, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

"This figure means consumers are still spending," Merina Willemse, economist at Efficient Group said.

Economists polled by BDlive had expected year-on-year sales growth to rise by 4.6%.

Nedbank economist Johannes Khosa attributed the strong growth in retail sales to low interest rates, unsecured lending and above-inflation wage increases.

He said the same factors would likely continue to provide some support for retail sales over the coming months, but warned that the growth rate would be contained by low consumer confidence and lack of jobs growth.

Retail sales were up by 2% on a seasonally adjusted basis in August from July, and increased by 6% in the three months ended August compared with the same period a year ago.

Figures showed that in terms of the 6.4% year-on-year increase in August‚ the highest annual growth rates were recorded for retailers in textiles‚ clothing‚ footwear and leather goods; those in hardware‚ paint and glass; and retailers of household furniture‚ appliances and equipment.

Despite the improvement in August, analysts still expect retail sales to come under pressure this year when compared with last year, mainly due to weak consumer confidence, high indebtedness levels, and higher food and fuel costs which are expected to negatively affect disposable income.