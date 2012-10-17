Construction sector gains confidence

CEES Bruggemans is chief economist at First National Bank.

SUMMIT TV: The FNB Bureau for Economic Research construction confidence index rose to its highest level in three years in the third quarter, a sign the recovery in the construction sector is gaining momentum. Is this at last a bit of good news?

CEES BRUGGEMANS: It’s certainly one of the few sectors that is showing momentum, also the motor industry. This particular revival already dates back some 18 months — but when the turn comes it’s usually difficult to recognise. For the past 18 months activity levels have been rising, the index is rising and the confidence level of 42 is double the level of 18 months ago so there is a very distinct change in perceptions.

STV: This index ran until the end of August — do you think things would have changed since then?

CB: Not necessarily but the industry is very much focused on contracts and tendering, so the index gives a very good reflection of what the industry is experiencing primarily because it gives a steady continuation of the previous four to six quarters so this is not a flash in the pan we are seeing here — it’s basically confirming what we’ve been seeing in the past 12 months.

STV: There’s so much activity happening in Eskom alone...

CB: Very much so. We’ve found that many people mentioned the problems in terms of spending — obviously the usual suspects are the public corporations like Eskom and Transnet.

STV: Increased activity, according to your report, is at the expense of profitability...

CB: That’s mainly a reflection of the fact that input costs are still rising faster than activity levels and output prices so margins are still being squeezed at this point in time — but that’s true in every cycle where activity increases and then at some point it’s accelerating fast enough to ultimately allow profits to grow. At the same time this can also be taken as an indication that it’s not a runaway situation, these rising confidence and activity levels.

STV: So we can’t be too excited about this?

CB: Not yet.

STV: Are we seeing an increase in jobs?

CB: Yes, this is the kind of sector where with a fall in activity jobs are lost — but when activity rises jobs are gained so yes, that has been part of the picture. We don’t have a good feel for how many jobs but it is rising...

STV: What are the constraints in the sector? There are rising input costs and there’s a huge amount of unspent municipal and provincial budget...

CB: Yes, that’s on the demand side. On the supply side the respondents do already mention skilled labour shortages and materials shortages but that’s more because of adjusted levels of activity, where labour and materials will be forthcoming. You touched on the demand side — there we continue to see huge questions as to how much budget money will be allocated and how much will really be spent, and what other disruptions we will see there? Those qualifications remain to any outlook, but certainly in terms of the trend and the momentum we see, it’s fairly positive.

STV: So there is huge untapped potential — we just have to spend our way out of this. In terms of the general economy, we’ve just seen a downgrade. What impact will that have on this sector?

CB: That depends on what impact this will have on government and its finances and spending plans and the salaries side and delivery of infrastructure, which tend to be longer projects with budget allocated — I see no evidence of things being cut back, but obviously if credit ratings had to be cut more and the cost of credit went up more and there were a squeeze on the fiscal side then it would be a different ball game. However, I don’t have the impression at this stage that we are there so I would not want to speculate unduly as to what the ultimate impact could be of what we have seen.

STV: Presumably the cost of finance for people like Eskom with the downgrade is higher?

CB: It will be higher, yes.

STV: Do you think the downgrade was premature?

CB: Given what’s taking place in the country no, I don’t think so.

STV: Can we expect further downgrades?

CB: That is up to the ratings agencies. It remains to be seen what the situation is going forward. A lot will depend on how successful we are as a country at large in containing what we’ve seen in the last two months rather than this remaining open-ended and getting worse. There are two distinct futures out there and I think the ratings agencies are prepared for either.

STV: On the optimistic side what is that future scenario looking like for you?

CB: For the country, to my mind, we are midway into a decade of underperformance — par would be about 3.5% gross domestic product growth so subpar would be around 2%-3% range. We’ve had nearly four years of this so, given the supply-side strictures we’ve had like electricity and interest rates and the way that affects the building trade and the slow infrastructure roll-out and labour, it’s a slow-growth environment and that’s expected for some years. Hopefully later in the decade it could be faster.

STV: What is the pessimistic scenario?

CB: There’re people who talk about the crisis in the US and the deepening crisis in Europe and a blow-up in China, and domestically we have the potential to get it wrong — so if you want to explore the downside there’s a lot of ocean below you at this point in time compared to the upside, which is rather difficult to achieve given everything we are facing.

STV: Surely things in Europe are looking slightly better?

CB: Yes, you won’t hear me talking about the crisis — I will leave that to other people. The global outlook, as far as I am concerned, is fairly middle of the road, and the US economy is fairly conventional in its recovery profile. Europe is going through a difficult period, and China — like the US — is slowly improving. So, on the global side, although the International Monetary Fund has reduced its growth forecast, we are still talking growth of 3.5% for this year and next year, with the qualification that if there had to be a crisis in the US and deepening crisis in Europe then we would be in different territory but that needs to be seen first. Personally I’m not in that space.